Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market 2020 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2026 | ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), ABB, A.O. Smith Corporation (US)

The report titled Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), ABB, A.O. Smith Corporation (US), Allied Motion Technologies(US), Franklin Electric(US), General Electric Company (US), HBD Industries(US), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Regal Beloit Corporation (US)

Market Segmentation by Product: Squirrel Cage Induction Motor

Slip Ring or Wound Rotor Induction Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial Building

Agriculture

Transportation

Others



The Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Squirrel Cage Induction Motor

1.3.3 Slip Ring or Wound Rotor Induction Motor

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential

1.4.3 Commercial Building

1.4.4 Agriculture

1.4.5 Transportation

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Trends

2.3.2 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Drivers

2.3.3 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Challenges

2.3.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

8.1.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.1.5 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Recent Developments

8.2 ABB

8.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.2.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 ABB Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.2.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.3 A.O. Smith Corporation (US)

8.3.1 A.O. Smith Corporation (US) Corporation Information

8.3.2 A.O. Smith Corporation (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 A.O. Smith Corporation (US) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.3.5 A.O. Smith Corporation (US) SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 A.O. Smith Corporation (US) Recent Developments

8.4 Allied Motion Technologies(US)

8.4.1 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Corporation Information

8.4.2 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.4.5 Allied Motion Technologies(US) SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Allied Motion Technologies(US) Recent Developments

8.5 Franklin Electric(US)

8.5.1 Franklin Electric(US) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Franklin Electric(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Franklin Electric(US) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.5.5 Franklin Electric(US) SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Franklin Electric(US) Recent Developments

8.6 General Electric Company (US)

8.6.1 General Electric Company (US) Corporation Information

8.6.2 General Electric Company (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 General Electric Company (US) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.6.5 General Electric Company (US) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 General Electric Company (US) Recent Developments

8.7 HBD Industries(US)

8.7.1 HBD Industries(US) Corporation Information

8.7.2 HBD Industries(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 HBD Industries(US) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.7.5 HBD Industries(US) SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 HBD Industries(US) Recent Developments

8.8 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

8.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Mitsubishi Electric(Japan) Recent Developments

8.9 Nidec Corporation (Japan)

8.9.1 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.9.5 Nidec Corporation (Japan) SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Nidec Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

8.10 Regal Beloit Corporation (US)

8.10.1 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Products and Services

8.10.5 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Regal Beloit Corporation (US) Recent Developments

9 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Distributors

11.3 Three-Phase Asynchronous Motors Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

