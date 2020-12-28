Network Functions Virtualization Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026|Cisco Systems, HPE, Juniper Networks

The global Network Functions Virtualization market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Network Functions Virtualization market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Network Functions Virtualization market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Network Functions Virtualization market, such as IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE, Juniper Networks, Huawei, NEC, Pica8, Brocade Communications Systems, Ciena, Intel, Pluribus Networks, Big Switch Networks, etc. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Network Functions Virtualization market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Network Functions Virtualization market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Network Functions Virtualization market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Network Functions Virtualization industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Network Functions Virtualization market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Network Functions Virtualization market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Network Functions Virtualization market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Network Functions Virtualization market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Network Functions Virtualization market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Network Functions Virtualization market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Network Functions Virtualization industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Network Functions Virtualization market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Network Functions Virtualization market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Network Functions Virtualization market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Network Functions Virtualization Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type,

1.4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026,

1.4.2 Solutions,

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application,

1.5.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026,

1.5.2 Cloud Service Providers,

1.5.3 Telecommunication service Providers,

1.5.4 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Network Functions Virtualization Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Network Functions Virtualization Growth Trends by Regions,

2.2.1 Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2.2 Network Functions Virtualization Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020),

2.2.3 Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy,

2.3.1 Market Top Trends,

2.3.2 Market Drivers,

2.3.3 Market Challenges,

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis,

2.3.5 Network Functions Virtualization Market Growth Strategy,

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Network Functions Virtualization Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Network Functions Virtualization Players by Market Size,

3.1.1 Global Top Network Functions Virtualization Players by Revenue (2015-2020),

3.1.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020),

3.1.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Concentration Ratio,

3.2.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI),

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Network Functions Virtualization Revenue in 2019

3.3 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Network Functions Virtualization Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Network Functions Virtualization Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Network Functions Virtualization Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Network Functions Virtualization Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM,

13.1.1 IBM Company Details,

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.1.3 IBM Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020)),

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Cisco Systems,

13.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details,

13.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.2.3 Cisco Systems Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.3 HPE,

13.3.1 HPE Company Details,

13.3.2 HPE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.3.3 HPE Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.3.4 HPE Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.3.5 HPE Recent Development

13.4 Juniper Networks,

13.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details,

13.4.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.4.3 Juniper Networks Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

13.5 Huawei,

13.5.1 Huawei Company Details,

13.5.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.5.3 Huawei Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.5.4 Huawei Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.5.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.6 NEC,

13.6.1 NEC Company Details,

13.6.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.6.3 NEC Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.6.4 NEC Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.6.5 NEC Recent Development

13.7 Pica8,

13.7.1 Pica8 Company Details,

13.7.2 Pica8 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.7.3 Pica8 Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.7.4 Pica8 Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.7.5 Pica8 Recent Development

13.8 Brocade Communications Systems,

13.8.1 Brocade Communications Systems Company Details,

13.8.2 Brocade Communications Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.8.3 Brocade Communications Systems Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.8.4 Brocade Communications Systems Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.8.5 Brocade Communications Systems Recent Development

13.9 Ciena,

13.9.1 Ciena Company Details,

13.9.2 Ciena Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.9.3 Ciena Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.9.4 Ciena Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.9.5 Ciena Recent Development

13.10 Intel,

13.10.1 Intel Company Details,

13.10.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.10.3 Intel Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

13.10.4 Intel Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

13.10.5 Intel Recent Development

13.11 Pluribus Networks,

10.11.1 Pluribus Networks Company Details,

10.11.2 Pluribus Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.11.3 Pluribus Networks Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

10.11.4 Pluribus Networks Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

10.11.5 Pluribus Networks Recent Development

13.12 Big Switch Networks,

10.12.1 Big Switch Networks Company Details,

10.12.2 Big Switch Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.12.3 Big Switch Networks Network Functions Virtualization Introduction,

10.12.4 Big Switch Networks Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization Business (2015-2020),

10.12.5 Big Switch Networks Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology,

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

