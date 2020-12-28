Meat Substitute Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Demand, Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Meat Substitute market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Meat Substitute market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Meat Substitute market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Gardein Protein International, Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem Extractions, Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, Nisshin OilliO, VBites, Impossible foods, Sunfed foods, Tofurky, Field Roast, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Trader Joe’s, Lightlife, Boca Burger
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Tofu-based
Tempeh-based
TVP-based
Seitan-based
Quorn-based
Others
|Market Segment by Application:
| Vegetarian
Non-vegetarian
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Meat Substitute market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Meat Substitute market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Meat Substitute industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Meat Substitute market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Meat Substitute market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Meat Substitute market
TOC
1 Meat Substitute Market Overview
1.1 Meat Substitute Product Scope
1.2 Meat Substitute Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Tofu-based
1.2.3 Tempeh-based
1.2.4 TVP-based
1.2.5 Seitan-based
1.2.6 Quorn-based
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Meat Substitute Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Vegetarian
1.3.3 Non-vegetarian
1.4 Meat Substitute Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Meat Substitute Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Meat Substitute Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Meat Substitute Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Meat Substitute Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Meat Substitute Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Meat Substitute Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Meat Substitute Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Meat Substitute Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Meat Substitute as of 2019)
3.4 Global Meat Substitute Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Meat Substitute Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Meat Substitute Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Meat Substitute Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Meat Substitute Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Meat Substitute Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Meat Substitute Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Meat Substitute Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Meat Substitute Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Meat Substitute Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Meat Substitute Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Meat Substitute Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Meat Substitute Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Meat Substitute Business
12.1 Amy’s Kitchen
12.1.1 Amy’s Kitchen Corporation Information
12.1.2 Amy’s Kitchen Business Overview
12.1.3 Amy’s Kitchen Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Amy’s Kitchen Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.1.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development
12.2 Beyond Meat
12.2.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information
12.2.2 Beyond Meat Business Overview
12.2.3 Beyond Meat Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Beyond Meat Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.2.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development
12.3 Cauldron Foods
12.3.1 Cauldron Foods Corporation Information
12.3.2 Cauldron Foods Business Overview
12.3.3 Cauldron Foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Cauldron Foods Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.3.5 Cauldron Foods Recent Development
12.4 Gardein Protein International
12.4.1 Gardein Protein International Corporation Information
12.4.2 Gardein Protein International Business Overview
12.4.3 Gardein Protein International Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Gardein Protein International Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.4.5 Gardein Protein International Recent Development
12.5 Quorn Foods
12.5.1 Quorn Foods Corporation Information
12.5.2 Quorn Foods Business Overview
12.5.3 Quorn Foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Quorn Foods Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.5.5 Quorn Foods Recent Development
12.6 Vbites Food
12.6.1 Vbites Food Corporation Information
12.6.2 Vbites Food Business Overview
12.6.3 Vbites Food Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Vbites Food Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.6.5 Vbites Food Recent Development
12.7 Morningstar Farms
12.7.1 Morningstar Farms Corporation Information
12.7.2 Morningstar Farms Business Overview
12.7.3 Morningstar Farms Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Morningstar Farms Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.7.5 Morningstar Farms Recent Development
12.8 MGP Ingredients
12.8.1 MGP Ingredients Corporation Information
12.8.2 MGP Ingredients Business Overview
12.8.3 MGP Ingredients Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 MGP Ingredients Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.8.5 MGP Ingredients Recent Development
12.9 Sonic Biochem Extractions
12.9.1 Sonic Biochem Extractions Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sonic Biochem Extractions Business Overview
12.9.3 Sonic Biochem Extractions Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Sonic Biochem Extractions Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.9.5 Sonic Biochem Extractions Recent Development
12.10 Archer Daniels Midland
12.10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information
12.10.2 Archer Daniels Midland Business Overview
12.10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development
12.11 DowDuPont
12.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.11.2 DowDuPont Business Overview
12.11.3 DowDuPont Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 DowDuPont Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.12 Nisshin OilliO
12.12.1 Nisshin OilliO Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nisshin OilliO Business Overview
12.12.3 Nisshin OilliO Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Nisshin OilliO Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.12.5 Nisshin OilliO Recent Development
12.13 VBites
12.13.1 VBites Corporation Information
12.13.2 VBites Business Overview
12.13.3 VBites Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 VBites Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.13.5 VBites Recent Development
12.14 Impossible foods
12.14.1 Impossible foods Corporation Information
12.14.2 Impossible foods Business Overview
12.14.3 Impossible foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Impossible foods Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.14.5 Impossible foods Recent Development
12.15 Sunfed foods
12.15.1 Sunfed foods Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sunfed foods Business Overview
12.15.3 Sunfed foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Sunfed foods Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.15.5 Sunfed foods Recent Development
12.16 Tofurky
12.16.1 Tofurky Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tofurky Business Overview
12.16.3 Tofurky Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Tofurky Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.16.5 Tofurky Recent Development
12.17 Field Roast
12.17.1 Field Roast Corporation Information
12.17.2 Field Roast Business Overview
12.17.3 Field Roast Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Field Roast Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.17.5 Field Roast Recent Development
12.18 Yves Veggie Cuisine
12.18.1 Yves Veggie Cuisine Corporation Information
12.18.2 Yves Veggie Cuisine Business Overview
12.18.3 Yves Veggie Cuisine Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Yves Veggie Cuisine Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.18.5 Yves Veggie Cuisine Recent Development
12.19 Trader Joe’s
12.19.1 Trader Joe’s Corporation Information
12.19.2 Trader Joe’s Business Overview
12.19.3 Trader Joe’s Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Trader Joe’s Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.19.5 Trader Joe’s Recent Development
12.20 Lightlife
12.20.1 Lightlife Corporation Information
12.20.2 Lightlife Business Overview
12.20.3 Lightlife Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Lightlife Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.20.5 Lightlife Recent Development
12.21 Boca Burger
12.21.1 Boca Burger Corporation Information
12.21.2 Boca Burger Business Overview
12.21.3 Boca Burger Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Boca Burger Meat Substitute Products Offered
12.21.5 Boca Burger Recent Development 13 Meat Substitute Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Meat Substitute Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Meat Substitute
13.4 Meat Substitute Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Meat Substitute Distributors List
14.3 Meat Substitute Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Meat Substitute Market Trends
15.2 Meat Substitute Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Meat Substitute Market Challenges
15.4 Meat Substitute Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
