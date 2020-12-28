Carbonated Beverage Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Demand, Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Carbonated Beverage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Carbonated Beverage market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Carbonated Beverage market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
The Coca-Cola Company, Cott, Nestea, Faygo, PepsiCo, Jones Soda, Ajegroup, Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A., Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C., Britvic, Hamoud Boualem, Drinko, Tru Blu Beverages, Trend Drinks, Schweppes Australia, Nexba, Parker’s Organic, Arctic Ocean Food Co., Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Cola
Lemon
Orange
Other
|Market Segment by Application:
| Retail
Wholesale
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Carbonated Beverage market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Carbonated Beverage market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Carbonated Beverage industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Carbonated Beverage market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Carbonated Beverage market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbonated Beverage market
TOC
1 Carbonated Beverage Market Overview
1.1 Carbonated Beverage Product Scope
1.2 Carbonated Beverage Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Cola
1.2.3 Lemon
1.2.4 Orange
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Carbonated Beverage Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Retail
1.3.3 Wholesale
1.4 Carbonated Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Carbonated Beverage Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Carbonated Beverage Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Carbonated Beverage Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Carbonated Beverage Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Carbonated Beverage Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Carbonated Beverage Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Carbonated Beverage Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Carbonated Beverage Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Carbonated Beverage Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Carbonated Beverage Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbonated Beverage as of 2019)
3.4 Global Carbonated Beverage Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Carbonated Beverage Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Carbonated Beverage Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Carbonated Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Carbonated Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Carbonated Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Carbonated Beverage Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Carbonated Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbonated Beverage Business
12.1 The Coca-Cola Company
12.1.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information
12.1.2 The Coca-Cola Company Business Overview
12.1.3 The Coca-Cola Company Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 The Coca-Cola Company Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.1.5 The Coca-Cola Company Recent Development
12.2 Cott
12.2.1 Cott Corporation Information
12.2.2 Cott Business Overview
12.2.3 Cott Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Cott Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.2.5 Cott Recent Development
12.3 Nestea
12.3.1 Nestea Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nestea Business Overview
12.3.3 Nestea Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Nestea Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.3.5 Nestea Recent Development
12.4 Faygo
12.4.1 Faygo Corporation Information
12.4.2 Faygo Business Overview
12.4.3 Faygo Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Faygo Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.4.5 Faygo Recent Development
12.5 PepsiCo
12.5.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
12.5.2 PepsiCo Business Overview
12.5.3 PepsiCo Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 PepsiCo Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.5.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
12.6 Jones Soda
12.6.1 Jones Soda Corporation Information
12.6.2 Jones Soda Business Overview
12.6.3 Jones Soda Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Jones Soda Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.6.5 Jones Soda Recent Development
12.7 Ajegroup
12.7.1 Ajegroup Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ajegroup Business Overview
12.7.3 Ajegroup Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Ajegroup Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.7.5 Ajegroup Recent Development
12.8 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A.
12.8.1 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Corporation Information
12.8.2 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Business Overview
12.8.3 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.8.5 Corporación Jose R. Lindley S.A. Recent Development
12.9 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C.
12.9.1 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Business Overview
12.9.3 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.9.5 Embotelladora Don Jorge S.A.C. Recent Development
12.10 Britvic
12.10.1 Britvic Corporation Information
12.10.2 Britvic Business Overview
12.10.3 Britvic Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Britvic Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.10.5 Britvic Recent Development
12.11 Hamoud Boualem
12.11.1 Hamoud Boualem Corporation Information
12.11.2 Hamoud Boualem Business Overview
12.11.3 Hamoud Boualem Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Hamoud Boualem Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.11.5 Hamoud Boualem Recent Development
12.12 Drinko
12.12.1 Drinko Corporation Information
12.12.2 Drinko Business Overview
12.12.3 Drinko Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Drinko Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.12.5 Drinko Recent Development
12.13 Tru Blu Beverages
12.13.1 Tru Blu Beverages Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tru Blu Beverages Business Overview
12.13.3 Tru Blu Beverages Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Tru Blu Beverages Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.13.5 Tru Blu Beverages Recent Development
12.14 Trend Drinks
12.14.1 Trend Drinks Corporation Information
12.14.2 Trend Drinks Business Overview
12.14.3 Trend Drinks Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Trend Drinks Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.14.5 Trend Drinks Recent Development
12.15 Schweppes Australia
12.15.1 Schweppes Australia Corporation Information
12.15.2 Schweppes Australia Business Overview
12.15.3 Schweppes Australia Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Schweppes Australia Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.15.5 Schweppes Australia Recent Development
12.16 Nexba
12.16.1 Nexba Corporation Information
12.16.2 Nexba Business Overview
12.16.3 Nexba Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Nexba Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.16.5 Nexba Recent Development
12.17 Parker’s Organic
12.17.1 Parker’s Organic Corporation Information
12.17.2 Parker’s Organic Business Overview
12.17.3 Parker’s Organic Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Parker’s Organic Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.17.5 Parker’s Organic Recent Development
12.18 Arctic Ocean Food Co.
12.18.1 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Business Overview
12.18.3 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.18.5 Arctic Ocean Food Co. Recent Development
12.19 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.
12.19.1 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.19.2 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview
12.19.3 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Carbonated Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Carbonated Beverage Products Offered
12.19.5 Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development 13 Carbonated Beverage Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Carbonated Beverage Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbonated Beverage
13.4 Carbonated Beverage Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Carbonated Beverage Distributors List
14.3 Carbonated Beverage Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Carbonated Beverage Market Trends
15.2 Carbonated Beverage Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Carbonated Beverage Market Challenges
15.4 Carbonated Beverage Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
