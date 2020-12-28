Edible Vegetable Oil Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Demand, Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Edible Vegetable Oil market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edible Vegetable Oil market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Edible Vegetable Oil market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Wilmar International, COFCO, Changshouhua Food, Xiwang Food, Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd., Jiajia Food, Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD., J.M. Smucker Company, Thanakorn Vegetable Oil, Cargill, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd, OLVEA Group, Tampieri Spa Market Segment by Product Type:

Soybean Oil

Peanut Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Olive Oil

Cottonseed Oil

Corn Oil

Coconut Oil

Nut Oil

Other Market Segment by Application: Biofuel

Food Industry

Wood Finishing

Oil Painting

Skin Care

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edible Vegetable Oil market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Edible Vegetable Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edible Vegetable Oil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Edible Vegetable Oil market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Edible Vegetable Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edible Vegetable Oil market

TOC

1 Edible Vegetable Oil Market Overview

1.1 Edible Vegetable Oil Product Scope

1.2 Edible Vegetable Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Soybean Oil

1.2.3 Peanut Oil

1.2.4 Rapeseed Oil

1.2.5 Olive Oil

1.2.6 Cottonseed Oil

1.2.7 Corn Oil

1.2.8 Coconut Oil

1.2.9 Nut Oil

1.2.10 Other

1.3 Edible Vegetable Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Biofuel

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Wood Finishing

1.3.5 Oil Painting

1.3.6 Skin Care

1.4 Edible Vegetable Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Edible Vegetable Oil Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Edible Vegetable Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Edible Vegetable Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Edible Vegetable Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Edible Vegetable Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Edible Vegetable Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Edible Vegetable Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Edible Vegetable Oil Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Edible Vegetable Oil Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Edible Vegetable Oil as of 2019)

3.4 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Edible Vegetable Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Edible Vegetable Oil Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Edible Vegetable Oil Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Edible Vegetable Oil Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Edible Vegetable Oil Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Edible Vegetable Oil Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Edible Vegetable Oil Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Edible Vegetable Oil Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Edible Vegetable Oil Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Edible Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edible Vegetable Oil Business

12.1 Wilmar International

12.1.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

12.1.2 Wilmar International Business Overview

12.1.3 Wilmar International Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Wilmar International Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.1.5 Wilmar International Recent Development

12.2 COFCO

12.2.1 COFCO Corporation Information

12.2.2 COFCO Business Overview

12.2.3 COFCO Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 COFCO Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.2.5 COFCO Recent Development

12.3 Changshouhua Food

12.3.1 Changshouhua Food Corporation Information

12.3.2 Changshouhua Food Business Overview

12.3.3 Changshouhua Food Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Changshouhua Food Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.3.5 Changshouhua Food Recent Development

12.4 Xiwang Food

12.4.1 Xiwang Food Corporation Information

12.4.2 Xiwang Food Business Overview

12.4.3 Xiwang Food Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Xiwang Food Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.4.5 Xiwang Food Recent Development

12.5 Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.5.3 Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd. Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd. Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.5.5 Dongling Grain & Oil Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Jiajia Food

12.6.1 Jiajia Food Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jiajia Food Business Overview

12.6.3 Jiajia Food Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jiajia Food Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.6.5 Jiajia Food Recent Development

12.7 Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD.

12.7.1 Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD. Business Overview

12.7.3 Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD. Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD. Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.7.5 Hunan Jinjian Cereals Industry Co.,LTD. Recent Development

12.8 J.M. Smucker Company

12.8.1 J.M. Smucker Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 J.M. Smucker Company Business Overview

12.8.3 J.M. Smucker Company Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 J.M. Smucker Company Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.8.5 J.M. Smucker Company Recent Development

12.9 Thanakorn Vegetable Oil

12.9.1 Thanakorn Vegetable Oil Corporation Information

12.9.2 Thanakorn Vegetable Oil Business Overview

12.9.3 Thanakorn Vegetable Oil Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Thanakorn Vegetable Oil Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.9.5 Thanakorn Vegetable Oil Recent Development

12.10 Cargill

12.10.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cargill Business Overview

12.10.3 Cargill Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Cargill Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.10.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.11 FUJI OIL CO., LTD.

12.11.1 FUJI OIL CO., LTD. Corporation Information

12.11.2 FUJI OIL CO., LTD. Business Overview

12.11.3 FUJI OIL CO., LTD. Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 FUJI OIL CO., LTD. Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.11.5 FUJI OIL CO., LTD. Recent Development

12.12 Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd

12.12.1 Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd Business Overview

12.12.3 Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.12.5 Palmtop Vegeoil Products Sdn Bhd Recent Development

12.13 OLVEA Group

12.13.1 OLVEA Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 OLVEA Group Business Overview

12.13.3 OLVEA Group Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 OLVEA Group Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.13.5 OLVEA Group Recent Development

12.14 Tampieri Spa

12.14.1 Tampieri Spa Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tampieri Spa Business Overview

12.14.3 Tampieri Spa Edible Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Tampieri Spa Edible Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.14.5 Tampieri Spa Recent Development 13 Edible Vegetable Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Edible Vegetable Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Edible Vegetable Oil

13.4 Edible Vegetable Oil Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Edible Vegetable Oil Distributors List

14.3 Edible Vegetable Oil Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Edible Vegetable Oil Market Trends

15.2 Edible Vegetable Oil Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Edible Vegetable Oil Market Challenges

15.4 Edible Vegetable Oil Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

