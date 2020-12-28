Cancer Biomarkers Market -Key Trends and Forecast till 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Cancer Biomarkers to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Biomarker Type, Profiling Technology, Cancer Type, and Application.’ The global cancer biomarkers market is anticipated to reach US$ 31,206.00 Mn in 2027 from US$ 12,175.69 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global cancer biomarkers market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

Request Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002663/

The global cancer biomarkers market, based on the biomarker type, is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and others. In 2018, the protein biomarkers segment held the largest market share of the cancer biomarkers market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the remarkable potential of protein biomarkers in cancer diagnostics, detection, and clinical & therapeutic applications and lower price of protein biomarker tests as compared to genetic biomarker tests.

The market for cancer biomarkers is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the growing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches & FDA approvals, and technological advancements. Moreover, emerging markets in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market as follows:

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Biomarker Type

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Other Cancer Biomarkers Diagnostics

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Profiling Technology

Omics Technologies

Imaging Technologies Computed Tomography (CT) Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound

Immunoassays

Cytogenetics

Bioinformatics Antibodies

Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer Types

FDA approvals & product launches drive the market for cancer biomarkers. Market players are involved in the manufacturing wide range of cancer biomarkers that offer maximum advantages and early diagnosis. For instance, in May 2019, QIAGEN launched its first FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PIK3CA biomarkers to enhance precision medicine in breast cancer. PIK3CA Kit, the [PB1] first companion diagnostic assay are used in any cancer indication for the detection of activating mutations in the PIK3CA gene. Additionally, it is the first FDA approved test as guiding treatment decisions in breast cancer utilizing plasma specimens as a liquid biopsy. Moreover, In November 2017, Roche launched DISCOVERY [PB2] Teal HRP chromogen detection kit to improve tissue-based cancer research. This newest addition to the collection of modular-based detection kits is used to identify and profile biomarkers and cell populations in the tissue-based study.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002663/

Opportunity for development in emerging nations

The emerging markets like the Asia Pacific are creating better opportunities for significant market players to expand their business. This is a prime reason for market growth in the forecast period. Most of the major players focus on emerging countries such as India, China, and others owing to a large number of cancer patients and growing medical tourism in developing countries. Most of the emerging countries are preferred place for medical tourism. As per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 140,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in 2018. Furthermore, according to the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, in 2017, Over 1,050,000+ healthcare travelers, visited Malaysia for healthcare purposes. The low cost of surgeries, advanced technologies with less waiting time for procedures in the region is likely to boost the demand for cancer biomarkers.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]