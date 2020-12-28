In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Opportunity, Upcoming Trends and Growth Forecast 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application, and End User”, the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 107,658.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 68,608.16 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The In-Vitro Diagnostics market by product & services is segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and software & services. In 2019, the reagents & kits segment held a largest market share of 80.2% of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing number of diagnostics tests and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Moreover, the instruments segment is anticipated to witness the considerable growth rate of 2.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for rapid disease diagnosis are expected to drive the segment growth.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness of in-vitro diagnostics. However, lack of healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The world is witnessing exponential growth in the prevalence of infectious diseases. These diseases are prominently caused due to pathogenic microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, and others. Certain factors such as poor sanitary conditions, lack of public hygiene, massive air pollution, and lack of safe drinking water are playing a significant role in the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, an estimated 71.0 million people suffer from hepatitis C virus infection across the globe.

Moreover, extreme globalization, intense mobility of the population, and persistent urbanization are expected to spread viral infections with greater ease. Along with infectious diseases, a higher prevalence of other conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and obesity is equally anticipated to boost the growth of the global in-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, an estimated 30 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Moreover, according to the estimates, diabetes is the 7th leading cause of mortality in the U.S. Certain factors such as overweight conditions, genetic conditions, aging, and sedentary lifestyle are further anticipated to boost the prevalence of diabetes in the region. Hence, the rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory conditions are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

