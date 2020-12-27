Categories
NFL Buffstream: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles FREE 2020 Live Online Game Reddit HD TV Coverage

Follow along for Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys live stream online, TV channel and score updates of the NFL Week 16 game on December 27th 2020. Kick-off time: 4:25 pm ET.

Eagles Inactives

These are the men the visiting team will not be able to count on for this NFL afternoon.

Zeke Elliot is ready for this afternoon

The Dallas running back apparently is already better from the discomfort of his calf.
The situation that kept him out of the field against the 49ers last Sunday, however everything indicates that this time he will enter the gridiron.

In a few moments we will present all the details, the minute by minute and news about the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game.
In a moment we present you the initial QBs and all the details and news coming from the match Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys.

Last match between Eagles and Cowboys

The last time this pair of teams faced each other was in week 8 of the current campaign.On that occasion the result was favorable to the Eagles by 23-9, can they repeat the dose this afternoon?

How and where to watch Eagles vs Cowboys

The match will be broadcast on television through the Fox Sports signal. If you prefer to follow it live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

Eagles key player

Despite the bad end of the season for the Philadelphia team, Greg Ward Jr. has had great performances and has been the most sought after man for Jalen Hurts’ arm.

Eagles at the bottom of the table

It’s true that the Philadelphia team has everything against it for the season finale, but it still has a chance to leave out its group players, such as the Cowboys.In the last game they were defeated by the Cardinals, by a score of 33-26.

Dallas still looking for the miracle

The cowboys will have a season-closing game in which every possibility of qualifying for the playoffs will be played because nothing is yet defined in NFC West.In the previous game, they won against the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 41-33 which opened up the possibilities of advancing to the next round.

Kick-off time

The Eagles vs Cowboys match will be played at the AT&T stadium, in Texas, USA.
The kick-off is scheduled at 4:25pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NFL 2020 match: Philadelphia vs Dallas!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.