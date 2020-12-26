Lions vs Buccaneers Live Reddit Buffstreams/Crackstreams

TV coverage: NFL Network
- Play-by-play: Adam Amin
- Analyst: Mark Schlereth
- Sideline Reporter: Lindsay Czarniak
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.
Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Comerica Bank on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman’s opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.
Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Comerica Bank immediately following the conclusion of this week’s game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores from around the league and more.
Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
