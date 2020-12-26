Boxing Day Game Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream Reddit

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV. Everything you need to know about the Boxing Day Premier League clash at the Emirates. Chelsea can move into the top four and remain hot on the heels of Premier League pacesetters Liverpool with a Boxing Day victory at rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners find themselves hoping for a Christmas miracle, with Mikel Arteta’s side horribly out of form after just one win in their last 10 Premier League outings, having slipped down to 15th in the table and just four points above the bottom three.

In stark contrast, Chelsea are just a point off the top four and can move into the Champions League-qualification places if Leicester City, Manchester United or Everton slip up this weekend.

LIVE: Arsenal vs Chelsea latest updates

Frank Lampard’s side got back to winning ways last weekend with an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham after overcoming a rough patch of their own, but they do have a few injury concerns on their hands that they will have to deal with at the weekend.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Universo

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-prosper-vs-northwest-eaton-live-stream-hs-football-match-157840544/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-prosper-vs-vr-eaton-live-stream-hs-football-match-157840605/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-vr-eaton-vs-prosper-live-stream-reddit-hs-fb-157840644/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-prosper-vs-northwest-eaton-live-stream-reddit-hs-f-157840660/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/prosper-vs-vr-eaton-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-157840678/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/arsenal-vs-chelsea-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-157840870/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-reddit-premier-leagu-157840911/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-epl-football-match-on-tv-157840944/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-chelsea-vs-arsenal-live-stream-epl-football-match-on-tv-157840976/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-chelsea-vs-arsenal-live-stream-reddit-premier-leagu-157840990/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chelsea-vs-arsenal-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-157841004/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-chelsea-vs-arsenal-live-stream-free-epl-reddit-tv-157841028/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-reddit-free-157841041/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-free-premier-league-reddit-game-157841063/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-day-arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-free-157841092/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-day-game-arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-reddit-157841119/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/arsenal-vs-chelsea-free-live-stream-reddit-261220-157841140/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chelsea-vs-arsenal-free-live-stream-reddit-26122020-157841162/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-reddit-free-epl-online-157841177/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-chelsea-vs-arsenal-live-stream-reddit-free-premier-league-157841194/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreamsarsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-reddit-epl-157841215/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-watch-arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-stream-english-premier-league-157841238/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-arsenal-vs-chelsea-live-free-stream-english-premier-league-157841252/

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash at the Emirates.

When is it?

Arsenal vs Chelsea takes place on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Pablo Mari, Tierney; Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Werner.

Odds

Arsenal to win: 3/1

Chelsea to win: 19/20

Draw: 27/10

Prediction

Rarely has it been the case at the Emirates that a draw is more likely than a home win, but that sums up the low morale at Arsenal right now and Chelsea are likely to feed off that with ease. With Lampard’s side setting their sights on the top four, Arsenal are unlikely to be able to get in their way. Arsenal 1-3 Chelsea

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Stream, TV channel, team news as Aubameyang on BENCH for Gunners – latest updates

ARSENAL and Chelsea collide in this evening’s Boxing Day London derby, with both sides aching for a big win heading into the new year.

The Gunners are winless in seven in the league, while the Blues are trying to keep up their chase with he Premier League’s top four.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel, Time

Two London rivals go head-to-head on Boxing Day, as Arsenal welcomes Chelsea to the Emirates.

Arsenal has been struggling considerably, most recently crashing out of the League Cup in the quarterfinals while in the midst of a 1-7-2 stretch in Premier League play. Chelsea, meanwhile, finds itself in the thick of the title race, six points behind Liverpool in the middle of a pack of clubs looking to separate themselves near the top of the table.