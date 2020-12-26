United States vs Austria: 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Stream Reddit Free

2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship live stream, NHL Network has announced that, for the first time ever, the network will be hosting every game of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship, including the four days of exhibition games leading up to the tournament proper. Previous World Juniors have overlapped with the NHL’s schedule, but with the NHL eyeing a January 13, 2021 start date, NHL Network will be available for the entirety of the top-level men’s juniors tournament.
After the exhibition games and ahead of the opening games, the channel will air a special NHL Tonight: 2021 World Junior Championship Preview on Thursday, December 24 at 3 p.m. PT, hosted by Tony Luftman with analysis from E.J. Hradek and longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman.
Stephen Nelson of NHL Network will provide play-by-play, along with Starman and reporter Jill Savage, for each Team USA game. NHL Network will also re-air Team USA’s last three gold medal-winning games from 2010, 2013 and 2017 on December 24, starting at 7 a.m. PT.
The full tournament schedule can be found below.
2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Game Schedule
All times PT and are subject to change. Games where both teams feature Ducks prospects are in italics.
Sunday, December 20 – Exhibition Play
3:00 p.m. — USA vs. Switzerland
6:30 p.m. — Finland vs. Czech Republic
Monday, December 21 – Exhibition Play
11:00 a.m. — Austria vs. Germany
3:00 p.m. — Sweden vs. Canada
6:30 p.m. — Russia vs. Slovakia
Tuesday, December 22 – Exhibition Play
3:00 p.m. — Finland vs. USA
6:30 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden
Wednesday, December 23 – Exhibition Play
11:00 a.m. — Slovakia vs. Austria
3:00 p.m. — Canada vs. Russia
6:30 p.m. — Czech Republic vs. Germany
Friday, December 25
11:00 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Slovakia
3:00 p.m. — Germany vs. Finland
6:30 p.m. — Russia vs. USA
Saturday, December 26
11:00 a.m. — Sweden vs. Czech Republic
3:00 p.m. — Germany vs. Canada
6:30 p.m. — USA vs. Austria
Sunday, December 27
11:00 a.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland
3:00 p.m. — Slovakia vs. Canada
6:30 p.m. — Czech Republic vs. Russia
Monday, December 28
3:00 p.m. — Austria vs. Sweden
6:30 p.m. — Slovakia vs. Germany
Tuesday, December 29
11:00 a.m. — USA vs. Czech Republic
3:00 p.m. — Canada vs. Switzerland
6:30 p.m. — Austria vs. Russia
Wednesday, December 30
11:00 a.m. — Finland vs. Slovakia
3:00 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Germany
6:30 p.m. — Russia vs. Sweden
Thursday, December 31
11:00 a.m. — Czech Republic vs. Austria
3:00 p.m. — Canada vs. Finland
6:30 p.m. — Sweden vs. USA
Saturday, January 2
9:00 a.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD
12:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD
4:00 p.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD
7:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD
Monday, January 4
3:00 p.m. — Semifinal: TBD
6:30 p.m. — Semifinal: TB
Tuesday, January 5
2:30 p.m. — Bronze Medal Game: TBD
6:30 p.m. — Gold Medal Game: TBD