How to watch Raiders vs Dolphins Saturday night on TV, live Crackstreams

Raiders vs Dolphins: NFL Football live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time, The NFL has three games on its schedule on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, face the Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford; the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback C.J. Beathard, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray; and the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, face the Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Buccaneers (9-5) vs. Lions (5-9)

What: NFL, Week 16

When: Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Livestream: fuboTV (free trial)

Line: Tampa Bay -8 (Get betting info at nj.com/betting)

Notes: The Lions have won four of the last six matchups with Tampa Bay, but they will be missing several coaches, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell, due to COVID-19 contact tracing. … The Bucs need a win or a Chicago loss to clinch their first postseason berth since 2007. … Tampa Bay’s 13-year playoff drought is the NFL’s second-longest string behind Cleveland’s 18-year run without a postseason appearance. … The Bucs rallied from a 17-point, second-half deficit to win at Atlanta for their fourth victory after trailing by double digits. … Tampa Bay has been outscored 59-7 in the first quarter while going 3-3 over the last six games. The Bucs have outscored opponents by an NFL-high 99 points in the second half. … OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was the only Buccaneer selected for the Pro Bowl. … QB Tom Brady threw for 320 yards and led five straight scoring drives after halftime against the Falcons. … Brady is one start away from No. 298 in the regular season, tying Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s NFL record for QBs. … WR Antonio Brown had five catches for a season-high 93 yards and scored his first TD with the Bucs last week. … RB Ronald Jones is one of four NFL players to average 5-plus yards per carry. … LB Devin White is the first player in the league with 125-plus tackles and at least eight sacks in a season since former Arizona LB Daryl Washington in 2012. … DT Ndamukong Suh, drafted No. 2 overall a decade ago by Detroit, has started every game this season and has five sacks. … DT Donovan Smith was activated from the the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. … Detroit, which has been in the playoffs just three times this century, has been eliminated from postseason contention. … Bevell is 1-2 since Matt Patricia was fired along with general manager Bob Quinn, but wide receivers coach Robert Prince will run the team Saturday. … The Lions fired Brayden Coombs on Monday, a day after the 34-year-old special teams coordinator went with a trick play instead of punting as Bevell said he called for in the fourth quarter of the loss at Tennessee. … Detroit has scored 20-plus points in 13 of 14 games for the first time in franchise history. … TE T.J. Hockenson, C Frank Ragnow and P Jack Fox were selected for the Pro Bowl. … QB Matthew Stafford played with banged-up ribs against the Titans and is expected face the Bucs. … D’Andre Swift and Jacksonville’s James Robinson are the NFL’s two rookie RBs with at least seven rushing TDs and two-plus scores receiving. … WR Marvin Jones, who has matched his career high with 65 receptions, had a career-high 10 catches last week and 100-plus yards receiving for the second time in three weeks.. … The Lions have given up an average of five-plus touchdowns over the past four games. … DE Romeo Okwara has a career-high eight sacks. … Fantasy tip: Brady has a shot to take advantage of a banged-up secondary and to perhaps produce more than he did last week with a season-high 390 yards passing, two TDs and no turnovers. Detroit is giving up an NFL-high 31.1 points per game.

Who: 49ers (5-9) vs. Cardinals (8-6)

What: NFL, Week 16

When: Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Livestream: Amazon Prime (free trial)

Line: Cardinals -4 (Get betting info at nj.com/betting)

Notes: Arizona is trying for its fifth season sweep over San Francisco in the past six seasons. … The game will be the first to air on a national level exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon’s other services. The game will also be broadcast in Arizona’s and San Francisco’s home markets. … The Niners are playing a road game at their temporary home in Arizona after being forced out of their home stadium because of coronavirus rules. San Francisco lost its two home games at State Farm Stadium. … The 49ers became the second team in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the season after losing the Super Bowl. Carolina went 6-10 in 2016. … San Francisco has committed at least two turnovers in eight straight games for the first time since 2008. The last time the Niners had a longer streak in a single season came in 1978 when they did it in the first 11 games. … C.J. Beathard will make his first start at QB for the 49ers since 2018 with Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens injured. Beathard lost nine of 10 starts in 2017-18 and has a 77.2 career passer rating. … WR Brandon Aiyuk’s 59 catches are the second most for a San Francisco rookie, and his 733 yards receiving are third best. … The 49ers have gone four straight games without scoring on the opening drive, matching the longest streak in four seasons under Kyle Shanahan. … San Francisco DL Arik Armstead had two sacks last week for the first time since Nov. 24, 2019. He hadn’t had a sack this season since a half-sack in Week 4 vs. the Eagles. … The Niners have allowed a league-low 17 drives of at least 10 plays. … The Cardinals have played on a Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday this season for just the second time in franchise history. The other instance was 2016. … The Cardinals have won their past two games and are alone in the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC playoff race. Arizona is trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the 49ers and the Chicago Bears lose or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. … Cardinals LB Haason Reddick has five forced fumbles in his past two games. He’s the first player to do that since Pittsburgh’s James Harrison in 2007. … WR DeAndre Hopkins has 103 catches for 1,324 yards in his first season with Arizona. Hopkins is first in the NFL in receiving yards and second in catches. He’s also caught six touchdown passes. … Arizona QB Kyler Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards in last week’s win over the Eagles. … Fantasy tip: The Cardinals’ defense might be a good play this week considering it’s coming off a few solid performances and going against a 49ers team using a third-string QB.

Who: Dolphins (9-5) vs. Raiders (7-7)

What: NFL, Week 16

When: Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Channel finder:Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling.

Livestream: fuboTV (free trial)

Line: Dolphins -3 (Get betting info at nj.com/betting)

Notes: Miami has won nine of the past 11 in the series since losing to the Raiders in the playoffs following the 2000 season. … The Dolphins can clinch an AFC wild-card berth if they win their final two games. … The Dolphins are assured of a winning season for just the second time since 2008. They’ve now won eight of their past 10 games. … Last year the Dolphins allowed an NFL-worst 30.9 points per game. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average. They’ve held opponents without a touchdown in three games, including last week. … The Dolphins have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. … Miami CB Xavien Howard leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams, and is tied for second in passes defended with 17. … Miami has allowed 16 TDs passing after giving up a league-high 39 last year. … The Dolphins are tied for the league’s fifth-best point differential at plus-95 even though they’ve been outgained by 426 yards. … The Dolphins lead the league in takeaways (26) and defensive third-down conversion (33%). … Tua Tagovailoa is 5-2 as Miami’s starting QB, but 51 players have a longer completion than his longest of 35 yards. … Last week the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards, their highest total since 2016. Salvon Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher in 32 games. He was one of six rookie starters on offense, the most for any team in a game in two years. … Miami’s Jason Sanders made 28 of his first 29 field goal tries this year, but in the past two weeks he’s 2 for 4, missing from 45 and 52 yards. … The Raiders have lost four of five following a 6-3 start and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win. … Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden’s .377 winning percentage in December is the sixth worst among 81 coaches in the Super Bowl era with at least 25 games in December. … The Raiders are 2-5 at home in their first season in Las Vegas and can tie a franchise record for home losses in a season with a sixth. … Las Vegas has allowed eight TDs on opponents’ last 17 possessions that didn’t include a kneel-down. … QB Marcus Mariota made his Raiders debut last week after starter Derek Carr got hurt. He became the first non-starter since at least 1948 to throw for at least 200 yards (226) and a TD, and run for at least 50 yards (88) and a TD. Carr is hoping to start again this week. … Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs had 26 carries for 76 yards last week, marking the eighth time a Raiders back was held to less than 3 yards per carry with at least 25 attempts. … Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has gone a career-long five straight games without a sack. … Fantasy tip: Las Vegas Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller has had at least 150 yards receiving in two of the past three weeks. His 425 yards receiving in the past three weeks are the most ever for a TE in a three-game span.