Arsenal vs Chelsea live Crackstreams: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, live stream details, score updates

A huge London derby takes centre stage in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
Crisis-stricken Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in desperate need of a win to ease the mounting pressure on manager Mikel Arteta and allay growing fears that they are genuine relegation candidates after a dreadful run of form.
The Gunners headed into the festive period sitting 15th and just four points above the bottom three after their worst start to a season since 1974 and are one game away from equalling a club record for the most in succession in the Premier League without a victory (eight).
Looking to inflict more misery on Arsenal are a Chelsea side that bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 3-0 win over another London rival in West Ham last time out.
That result lifted the Blues back up to fifth and Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to reinstate their title credentials with another valuable three points this evening.
With kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT, follow all the build-up and live match action with Standard Sport’s blog below.
Live updates Chelsea team news
Chelsea will be without Hakim Ziyech due to a muscle problem, while defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James are doubtful after picking up knocks.
Ziyech has not played since Chelsea’s 3-1 win over promoted Leeds United on December 5. Chilwell and James are also unlikely to be fit for the visit of Aston Villa two days later.
Arsenal team news
Arsenal hope to have Gabriel Martinelli fit, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a doubt with a calf issue.
Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah will hope to start, though Alexandre Lacazette scored against Manchester City.
Arsenal vs Chelsea head to head history and results
Arsenal wins: 78
Draws: 58
Chelsea wins: 65
Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea
Arsenal are struggling for confidence and cannot catch a break at the moment.
Chelsea have punished better teams this season and shouldn’t have too much trouble this afternoon.
How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea
TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with coverage beginning at 5pm.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.
Date, time and venue
Arsenal vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off today (Saturday, December 26, 2020).
The match will be held behind closed doors at Emirates Stadium.
Welcome to Arsenal vs Chelsea coverage
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a huge Boxing Day London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium!
Stay tuned for all the latest match build-up and team news ahead of kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.