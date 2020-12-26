Arsenal vs Chelsea live Crackstreams: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, live stream details, score updates

Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream today, Arsenal vs Chelsea – LIVE!

A huge London derby takes centre stage in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Crisis-stricken Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in desperate need of a win to ease the mounting pressure on manager Mikel Arteta and allay growing fears that they are genuine relegation candidates after a dreadful run of form.

The Gunners headed into the festive period sitting 15th and just four points above the bottom three after their worst start to a season since 1974 and are one game away from equalling a club record for the most in succession in the Premier League without a victory (eight).

Looking to inflict more misery on Arsenal are a Chelsea side that bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 3-0 win over another London rival in West Ham last time out.

That result lifted the Blues back up to fifth and Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to reinstate their title credentials with another valuable three points this evening.

With kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT, follow all the build-up and live match action with Standard Sport’s blog below.

