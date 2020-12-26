Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time, Chelsea can move into the top four and remain hot on the heels of Premier League pacesetters Liverpool with a Boxing Day victory at rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners find themselves hoping for a Christmas miracle, with Mikel Arteta’s side horribly out of form after just one win in their last 10 Premier League outings, having slipped down to 15th in the table and just four points above the bottom three.

In stark contrast, Chelsea are just a point off the top four and can move into the Champions League-qualification places if Leicester City, Manchester United or Everton slip up this weekend.

Frank Lampard’s side got back to winning ways last weekend with an impressive 3-0 win over West Ham after overcoming a rough patch of their own, but they do have a few injury concerns on their hands that they will have to deal with at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash at the Emirates.

When is it?

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Arsenal have doubts over captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and forward Gabriel Martinelli, who only returned to action earlier this month, but Granit Xhaka is set to return from his three-match suspension.

Chelsea are expected to be without Hakim Ziyech as he continues to struggle with a hamstring problem, while both Reece James and Ben Chilwell are doubtful due to ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Pepe.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Silva, Emerson; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic.

Odds

Arsenal to win: 3/1

Chelsea to win: 19/20

Draw: 27/10

Prediction