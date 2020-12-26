Crackstreams Watch King George VI Chase Live Stream Free Horse Race

The 2020 King George VI Chase is scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM GMT (7:15 AM PST / 10:15 AM EST) on December 26 (Boxing Day). It’s the penultimate event in the Ladbrokes Winter Festival at Kempton Park, England, but also the most profitable, with £250,000 in prize money at stake.

Rather stay in on Boxing Day? No problem: below, we’ll explain how you can stream the King George VI Chase in its entirety online. However, you should note that if you’d like to watch this race for free outside of the UK, you’ll need a high-speed VPN capable of unblocking ITV Hub abroad.

This article will only recommend official broadcasters. Although events like this often have unlicensed streams, they come with significant disadvantages. For a start, unofficial streams are often laggy and low-resolution. There’s also a good chance they’ll be taken offline before the end of the race. You can watch the 2020 King George VI Chase for free anyway, so there’s no reason to use unlicensed streams.

New to VPNs and not sure how to get started? Follow the steps below to unblock and stream the King George VI Chase wherever you are:

First, sign up for a suitable VPN service. We recommend NordVPN but you might also want to consider Surfshark and ExpressVPN; two worthwhile, high-quality alternatives. Install the VPN app. There will be a few different versions so be sure to get the right one for your operating system. Connect to one of your VPN’s British servers. This will provide you with a British IP address and trick UK streaming services into letting you watch from abroad. Create an ITV Hub account. This is completely free, and while you’ll be asked to enter a postcode, any valid UK postal code will work. Try watching a video on ITV Hub. It should load almost immediately but if not, clear your cache and cookies, then refresh the page.

We strongly recommend running through the steps above well before the race begins. This way, if anything doesn’t work as intended, you’ll still have time to contact customer support and resolve the issue. Remember that this event is live, so if you realize too late that your VPN doesn’t work, you’ll miss part of the race.

How to watch the 2020 King George VI Chase for free on UK TV

It’s actually very simple to watch Ladbroke Winter Festival events online. You have two choices: stream the 2020 King George VI Chase for free on ITV Hub or pay for a Racing TV subscription. Obviously, if you don’t normally watch horse racing, ITV is the better choice.

ITV will be showing the entire Winter Festival, with coverage running from 1:15 PM GMT(5:15 AM PST / 8:15 AM EST) until the end of the King George Chase. As a bonus, you’ll be able to watch the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Steeple Chase from the Wetherby Racecourse.

Racing TV has a far wider selection of live horse races to watch, but it’s a premium service. It costs £24.98 per month, although day passes are available for £10. There’s really no need to pay to watch this event, however, as it’ll be streamed in its entirety on ITV.

You should note that both of these services will show the race as it airs on TV, so you will need a UK TV License to watch. This is easy to accidentally overlook as neither service actually checks to see if you have a TV License or not. You’ll also need a VPN to access ITV Hub or Racing TV abroad. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out, enabling you to live stream the 2020 King George Chase for free.

Which horses are competing?

11 horses will compete in this Grade 1 National Hunt steeplechase on December 26. Below, we’ve listed the horses participating in the King George VI Chase:

Black Op Clan Des Obeaux Cyrname Frodon Lostintranslation Monalee Real Steel Saint Calvados Santini Waiting Patiently Andy’s Verdict

Which horses are expected to do well?

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Clan Des Obeaux here: he won the last two King George Chases, and a third consecutive victory would really be the icing on the cake. Of course, he’ll face tough competition in Cyrname, having only narrowly outpaced his rival last time around. Don’t write off Lostintranslation either; he’s had a bit of a rough season but came in third at Cheltenham last year.