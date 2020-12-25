crack streams Vikings vs Saints Live NFL Streams Reddit

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live stream, how to watch, odds and time for Christmas Day NFL game, If the season ended now, the Minnesota Vikings would be on the outside looking in for the NFL playoffs. Luckily, the Vikings still have something to play for on Christmas Day. The team is on the bubble and isn’t guaranteed anything, but there’s at least hope. The problem is they’re facing the Saints.

New Orleans has dominated this season, largely led by Drew Brees at quarterback. Brees was out for about a month with all sorts of injuries including several damaged ribs. The significant injuries may be part of the problem, but there’s also the factor of age. Brees’ arm and overall passing — especially in his return last week — have been on a steady decline.

Minnesota has been soft of defense and so Brees and his offense won’t need to be amazing, just decent. There’s a good chance this game turns out to be balanced, even if the Saints are the more likely victor in the end.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: Where and when?

The Minnesota Vikings take on New Orleans Saints on December 25, Christmas Day, starting at 4:30 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

