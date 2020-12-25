Watch Switzerland vs Slovakia Live Stream Reddit ICE HOCKEY Online

World Juniors 2021 Ice Hockey Championships Switzerland vs Slovakia Live Stream Free Reddit Tv, The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate across 10 national teams including Canada’s Quinton Byfield (Kings), American Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stuetzle (Senators). They’ll be joined by the likes of Matthew Beniers (USA), Daniil Chayka (Russia) and Samuel Hlavaj, all top 2021 draft prospects. There’s even Brad Lambert who is already being pegged as a top guy for 2022.

This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from puck drop till the gold medal is handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here.

World Juniors today: Live scores for Christmas Day

Here’s the schedule for today’s 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship medal games, scores and how to watch every game live.

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

What channel is the World Junior Championship being aired on?

TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

Live stream (U.S.): fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV channel (Canada): TSN

Live stream (Canada): TSN Direct

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The IIHF World Junior Championship is here.

Once again, the best under-20 hockey players from around the globe will convene to determine which nation has the best crop of juniors. This time the setting is Canada, where the hometown team is aiming for back-to-back gold. The odds-on favorite entering the 12-day event boasts a roster jam-packed with NHL first-round draft picks — 20 of 25 — and NHL-caliber talent, including team captain and Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

Don’t expect this to be a cakewalk, however; Team Canada will face stiff competition from Russia, which it defeated in the gold-medal game last year; a highly skilled American squad; and a Swedish roster that sports an Oilers prospect, Philip Broberg, as captain.

As always, the World Juniors are expected to be packed with big goals, big saves and ever bigger wins. With national pride on the line, the battle for gold will be fierce. Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.

Where is the 2021 World Junior Championship?

The 2021 World Junior Championship will take place in Edmonton, Alta.

This year’s tournament originally was scheduled to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but the need for a secure bubble led Hockey Canada to move the entire event to where the NHL played summer hockey. The WJC is set to hit the ice in both cities, with fans — fingers crossed — in 2022.

This year marks the third time Edmonton will host World Juniors games. In 1995, Canada topped the podium; in 2012, Sweden won and the Canadians finished third in Alberta’s capital.

When will the 2021 World Junior Championship take place?

Because teams are playing on just one rink at Rogers Place, this year’s tournament includes an extra day of competition. The tournament will begin Christmas Day with a tripleheader.

The group stage, with two groups of five teams each, will span the first seven days of competition and end on New Year’s Eve. The eight surviving teams will have New Year’s Day off before returning to action for the quarterfinals on Jan. 2. The winners of those games will advance to the semifinals two days later. The bronze-medal and gold-medal games will take place Sunday, Jan. 5.

How has COVID-19 impacted the tournament?

From the jump, the tournament has felt the pandemic. The location was changed to a bubble in Edmonton. Then came the positive cases. Canada spent 14 days in quarantine during its selection camp before sending a handful of players home. Team USA lost two key players, John Beecher and Thomas Bordeleau. Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden were impacted as well.