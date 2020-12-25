Automotive Wheel Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Wheel Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Wheel market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Wheel market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Wheel market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal, Hitachi Metals, Steel Strips Wheels, American Eagle Wheels, United Wheels Group Market Segment by Product Type: Aluminum Alloy, Steel, Carbon Fiber Market Segment by Application: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Wheel market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Wheel market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Wheel market

TOC

1 Automotive Wheel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Wheel

1.2 Automotive Wheel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Aluminum Alloy

1.2.3 Steel

1.2.4 Carbon Fiber

1.3 Automotive Wheel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Wheel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Automotive Wheel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Wheel Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Wheel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Wheel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Automotive Wheel Industry

1.7 Automotive Wheel Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Wheel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Wheel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Wheel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Wheel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Wheel Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Wheel Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Wheel Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Wheel Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Wheel Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Wheel Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Wheel Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Wheel Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Wheel Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Wheel Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Wheel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Wheel Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Wheel Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Wheel Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Wheel Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Automotive Wheel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Wheel Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Wheel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Wheel Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Wheel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Wheel Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Wheel Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Wheel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Wheel Business

7.1 Iochpe-Maxion

7.1.1 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Iochpe-Maxion Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CITIC Dicastal

7.2.1 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 CITIC Dicastal Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hitachi Metals

7.3.1 Hitachi Metals Automotive Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hitachi Metals Automotive Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hitachi Metals Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Steel Strips Wheels

7.4.1 Steel Strips Wheels Automotive Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Steel Strips Wheels Automotive Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Steel Strips Wheels Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Steel Strips Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 American Eagle Wheels

7.5.1 American Eagle Wheels Automotive Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 American Eagle Wheels Automotive Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 American Eagle Wheels Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 American Eagle Wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 United Wheels Group

7.6.1 United Wheels Group Automotive Wheel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 United Wheels Group Automotive Wheel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 United Wheels Group Automotive Wheel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 United Wheels Group Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Wheel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Wheel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Wheel

8.4 Automotive Wheel Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Wheel Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Wheel Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Wheel (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Wheel (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Wheel (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Wheel Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Wheel Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Wheel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Wheel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Wheel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Wheel by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Wheel 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Wheel by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Wheel by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Wheel by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Wheel by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

