Switzerland vs Slovakia: 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship Live Stream Free Reddit

NHL Network has announced that, for the first time ever, the network will be hosting every game of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship, including the four days of exhibition games leading up to the tournament proper. Previous World Juniors have overlapped with the NHL’s schedule, but with the NHL eyeing a January 13, 2021 start date, NHL Network will be available for the entirety of the top-level men’s juniors tournament.

Just the Facts:

What is it?: Normally I’d make a joke about this being a giant teenager bowl, but as of right now, it is a bowl of teenager hockey.

The Groups:

Group A:

Canada

Finland

Switzerland

Slovakia

Germany

Group B:

United States

Russia

Sweden

Czech Republic

Austria

Bruins Prospects at the WJC:

Finland: Matias Mantykivi – C

Russia: Roman Bychkov – D

Group Previews:

Group A:

This group is Canada ’s to lose, though it’s clear they’re trying to make it difficult to be excited. Camp effectively closed early as everybody apparently got exposed to COVID, and they won’t have every player they want, as players like Owen Powers aren’t leaving Michigan. Still, they get Dylan Cozens, Jamie Drysdale, Quinton Byfield, Payton Krebs, Kirby Dach, and Phil Tomasino back, and are, as usual, the favorites in any tournament they’re in. They don’t even need to play Russia this time to scare everybody!

Group B:

The USA was playing a lot of hard games in getting this team together. The Pandemic, in case you haven’t noticed, has spiraled even more completely out of control here in America, and as the Owen Powers thing just showed, the NCAA teams were very selective on how they handed out their players. That said, still a lot of very good NHL prospects wearing the red, white, and blue: Caufield, Kaliyev, Turcotte, and Colangelo are a hell of a highlight of a forward group, and Spencer Knight looks like a hell of a goalie. Not as heavy a team, but oodles of skill. If they manage to avoid their trademark “fart around for 40 minutes then use the third period to win” strategies, I think they could go as far as they want to.

2021 World Junior Championship Preliminaries Schedule:

December 25th – Christmas Day

Switzerland vs. Slovakia – 2pm

Germany vs. Finland – 6pm

USA vs. Russia – 7:30pm

December 26th

Sweden vs. Czech Republic – 2pm

Germany vs. Canada – 6pm

USA vs. Austria – 7:30pm

December 27th

Finland vs. Switzerland – 2pm

Slovakia vs. Canada – 6pm

Czech Republic vs. Russia – 9:30pm

December 28th

Austria vs. Sweden – 6pm

Slovakia vs. Germany – 9:30pm

December 29th

USA vs. Czech Republic – 2pm

Canada vs. Switzerland – 6pm

Austria vs. Russia – 9:30pm

December 30th

Finland vs. Slovakia – 2pm

Switzerland vs. Germany – 6pm

Russia vs. Sweden – 9:30pm

December 31st

Czech Republic vs. Austria -2pm

Canada vs. Finland – 6pm

Sweden vs. USA – 9:30pm

Good luck, and STAY HEALTHY to all the teams participating in this year’s World Juniors!