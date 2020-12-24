Aero-Engine Coatings Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Praxair Inc, Oerlikon, Akzo Nobel N.V

“

The report titled Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Aero-Engine Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aero-Engine Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aero-Engine Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Praxair Inc, Oerlikon, Akzo Nobel N.V, Dupont de Nemours, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc, Indestructible Paint Ltd, APS Material, Inc, Lincotek Group S.p.A, Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

Market Segmentation by Product: Powder Coatings

Liquid Coatings



Market Segmentation by Application: Turbofan Engine

Turbojet Engine

Turboprop Engine

Turboshaft Engine



The Aero-Engine Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aero-Engine Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aero-Engine Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Aero-Engine Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Aero-Engine Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Aero-Engine Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Aero-Engine Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Aero-Engine Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aero-Engine Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder Coatings

1.4.3 Liquid Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Turbofan Engine

1.3.3 Turbojet Engine

1.3.4 Turboprop Engine

1.3.5 Turboshaft Engine

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Aero-Engine Coatings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Aero-Engine Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Aero-Engine Coatings Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Aero-Engine Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Aero-Engine Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Aero-Engine Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aero-Engine Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Aero-Engine Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Aero-Engine Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Aero-Engine Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aero-Engine Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Aero-Engine Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Praxair Inc

11.1.1 Praxair Inc Corporation Information

11.1.2 Praxair Inc Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Praxair Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Praxair Inc Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 Praxair Inc Related Developments

11.2 Oerlikon

11.2.1 Oerlikon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Oerlikon Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Oerlikon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Oerlikon Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 Oerlikon Related Developments

11.3 Akzo Nobel N.V

11.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V Corporation Information

11.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Akzo Nobel N.V Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Akzo Nobel N.V Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 Akzo Nobel N.V Related Developments

11.4 Dupont de Nemours, Inc

11.4.1 Dupont de Nemours, Inc Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dupont de Nemours, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dupont de Nemours, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dupont de Nemours, Inc Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 Dupont de Nemours, Inc Related Developments

11.5 PPG Industries, Inc

11.5.1 PPG Industries, Inc Corporation Information

11.5.2 PPG Industries, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 PPG Industries, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 PPG Industries, Inc Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 PPG Industries, Inc Related Developments

11.6 Indestructible Paint Ltd

11.6.1 Indestructible Paint Ltd Corporation Information

11.6.2 Indestructible Paint Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Indestructible Paint Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Indestructible Paint Ltd Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 Indestructible Paint Ltd Related Developments

11.7 APS Material, Inc

11.7.1 APS Material, Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 APS Material, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 APS Material, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 APS Material, Inc Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 APS Material, Inc Related Developments

11.8 Lincotek Group S.p.A

11.8.1 Lincotek Group S.p.A Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lincotek Group S.p.A Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Lincotek Group S.p.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Lincotek Group S.p.A Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 Lincotek Group S.p.A Related Developments

11.9 Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC

11.9.1 Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC Corporation Information

11.9.2 Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC Aero-Engine Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Aero-Engine Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Aero-Engine Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Challenges

13.3 Aero-Engine Coatings Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Aero-Engine Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Aero-Engine Coatings Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Aero-Engine Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”