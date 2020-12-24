Vinyl Floor Covering Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026 | Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group

“

The report titled Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vinyl Floor Covering report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2397092/global-vinyl-floor-covering-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vinyl Floor Covering report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vinyl Floor Covering market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Tarkett S.A., Dutco Tennant LLC, Forbo Group, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Vinyl Sheets

Vinyl Tiles

Luxury Vinyl Tiles



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Vinyl Floor Covering Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vinyl Floor Covering market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vinyl Floor Covering market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vinyl Floor Covering market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vinyl Floor Covering industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vinyl Floor Covering market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vinyl Floor Covering market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vinyl Floor Covering market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2397092/global-vinyl-floor-covering-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Floor Covering Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vinyl Sheets

1.4.3 Vinyl Tiles

1.2.4 Luxury Vinyl Tiles

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Vinyl Floor Covering Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Vinyl Floor Covering Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Vinyl Floor Covering Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Vinyl Floor Covering Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Vinyl Floor Covering Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Vinyl Floor Covering Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Floor Covering Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Vinyl Floor Covering Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Vinyl Floor Covering Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Vinyl Floor Covering Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Floor Covering Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

11.1.1 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.1.5 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Related Developments

11.2 Beaulieu International Group

11.2.1 Beaulieu International Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Beaulieu International Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Beaulieu International Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Beaulieu International Group Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.2.5 Beaulieu International Group Related Developments

11.3 Tarkett S.A.

11.3.1 Tarkett S.A. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tarkett S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Tarkett S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Tarkett S.A. Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.3.5 Tarkett S.A. Related Developments

11.4 Dutco Tennant LLC

11.4.1 Dutco Tennant LLC Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dutco Tennant LLC Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dutco Tennant LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dutco Tennant LLC Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.4.5 Dutco Tennant LLC Related Developments

11.5 Forbo Group

11.5.1 Forbo Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Forbo Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Forbo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Forbo Group Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.5.5 Forbo Group Related Developments

11.6 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

11.6.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.6.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Related Developments

11.7 Mannington Mills, Inc.

11.7.1 Mannington Mills, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Mannington Mills, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Mannington Mills, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Mannington Mills, Inc. Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.7.5 Mannington Mills, Inc. Related Developments

11.8 Mohawk Industries, Inc.

11.8.1 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.8.5 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Related Developments

11.1 Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

11.1.1 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Vinyl Floor Covering Products Offered

11.1.5 Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Vinyl Floor Covering Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Vinyl Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Vinyl Floor Covering Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Vinyl Floor Covering Market Challenges

13.3 Vinyl Floor Covering Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vinyl Floor Covering Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Vinyl Floor Covering Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Vinyl Floor Covering Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2397092/global-vinyl-floor-covering-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”