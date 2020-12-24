ADAS Device/Components Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2026| ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada)

The global ADAS Device/Components market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global ADAS Device/Components market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global ADAS Device/Components market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global ADAS Device/Components market, such as ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), LeddarTech (Canada), NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Mobileye N.V. (Israel), Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S) They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global ADAS Device/Components market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global ADAS Device/Components market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global ADAS Device/Components market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global ADAS Device/Components industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global ADAS Device/Components market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global ADAS Device/Components market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global ADAS Device/Components market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global ADAS Device/Components market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global ADAS Device/Components Market by Product: , Camera, Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic sensor, ECUs

Global ADAS Device/Components Market by Application: , Passenger cars, Commercial vehicles

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global ADAS Device/Components market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global ADAS Device/Components Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ADAS Device/Components market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the ADAS Device/Components industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ADAS Device/Components market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ADAS Device/Components market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ADAS Device/Components market?

Table Of Contents:

1 ADAS Device/Components Market Overview

1.1 ADAS Device/Components Product Scope

1.2 ADAS Device/Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Camera

1.2.3 Radar

1.2.4 LiDAR

1.2.5 Ultrasonic sensor

1.2.6 ECUs

1.3 ADAS Device/Components Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Passenger cars

1.3.3 Commercial vehicles

1.4 ADAS Device/Components Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global ADAS Device/Components Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 ADAS Device/Components Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global ADAS Device/Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States ADAS Device/Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe ADAS Device/Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China ADAS Device/Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan ADAS Device/Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia ADAS Device/Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India ADAS Device/Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global ADAS Device/Components Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top ADAS Device/Components Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top ADAS Device/Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ADAS Device/Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ADAS Device/Components as of 2019)

3.4 Global ADAS Device/Components Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers ADAS Device/Components Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key ADAS Device/Components Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global ADAS Device/Components Market Size by Type

4.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global ADAS Device/Components Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global ADAS Device/Components Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global ADAS Device/Components Market Size by Application

5.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global ADAS Device/Components Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global ADAS Device/Components Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global ADAS Device/Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global ADAS Device/Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States ADAS Device/Components Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe ADAS Device/Components Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China ADAS Device/Components Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan ADAS Device/Components Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia ADAS Device/Components Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India ADAS Device/Components Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India ADAS Device/Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ADAS Device/Components Business

12.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

12.1.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) Corporation Information

12.1.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) Business Overview

12.1.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.1.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.2 Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.)

12.2.1 Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.) Business Overview

12.2.3 Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.2.5 Velodyne LiDAR (the U.S.) Recent Development

12.3 Magna International Inc. (Canada)

12.3.1 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Business Overview

12.3.3 Magna International Inc. (Canada) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Magna International Inc. (Canada) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.3.5 Magna International Inc. (Canada) Recent Development

12.4 LeddarTech (Canada)

12.4.1 LeddarTech (Canada) Corporation Information

12.4.2 LeddarTech (Canada) Business Overview

12.4.3 LeddarTech (Canada) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 LeddarTech (Canada) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.4.5 LeddarTech (Canada) Recent Development

12.5 NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.)

12.5.1 NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.) Corporation Information

12.5.2 NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.) Business Overview

12.5.3 NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.5.5 NVIDIA Corporation (the U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

12.6.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Business Overview

12.6.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.6.5 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Recent Development

12.7 Continental AG (Germany)

12.7.1 Continental AG (Germany) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Continental AG (Germany) Business Overview

12.7.3 Continental AG (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Continental AG (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.7.5 Continental AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.8 Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K)

12.8.1 Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K) Business Overview

12.8.3 Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.8.5 Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K) Recent Development

12.9 Denso Corporation (Japan)

12.9.1 Denso Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Denso Corporation (Japan) Business Overview

12.9.3 Denso Corporation (Japan) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Denso Corporation (Japan) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.9.5 Denso Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.10 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

12.10.1 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Business Overview

12.10.3 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.10.5 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.11 Mobileye N.V. (Israel)

12.11.1 Mobileye N.V. (Israel) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mobileye N.V. (Israel) Business Overview

12.11.3 Mobileye N.V. (Israel) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Mobileye N.V. (Israel) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.11.5 Mobileye N.V. (Israel) Recent Development

12.12 Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S)

12.12.1 Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S) Business Overview

12.12.3 Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S) ADAS Device/Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S) ADAS Device/Components Products Offered

12.12.5 Analog Devices, Inc. (the U.S) Recent Development 13 ADAS Device/Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 ADAS Device/Components Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ADAS Device/Components

13.4 ADAS Device/Components Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 ADAS Device/Components Distributors List

14.3 ADAS Device/Components Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 ADAS Device/Components Market Trends

15.2 ADAS Device/Components Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 ADAS Device/Components Market Challenges

15.4 ADAS Device/Components Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

