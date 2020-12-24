High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘High-flow nasal cannula to 2027-Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Application and End User.’ The global High-flow nasal cannula market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,198.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,390.74 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global high-flow nasal cannula market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Request Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002292/

The global high-flow nasal cannula market, based on the component, is segmented into air oxygen blender, nasal cannula, heated inspiratory circuit, active humidifier. The application segment is segmented into bronchiectasis, acute respiratory failure, acute heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The end user segment is segmented into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and long-term care centers. In 2018, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounted for the largest market share in the global high-flow nasal cannula market by application. High-flow nasal cannula is preferred widely among the patients with COPD as it offers ease in breathing and helps in better management of the disease. Moreover, a rise in the cases of COPD has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The report segments Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market as follows:

Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Component

Air Oxygen Blender

Nasal Cannula

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

Active Humidifier

Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Application

Bronchiectasis

Acute Respiratory Failure

Acute Heart Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By End User

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

The number of cases of asthma and COPD has been growing all over the world at a substantial rate. In recent years, the number of smokers and the levels of air pollution in developed, as well as developing countries, is increasing across the globe. Asthma is a medical condition where the airways swell and narrow and also produce mucus. This further leads to wheezing, coughing, and recurrent attacks of breathlessness, which differ in severity and frequency from person to person. According to the World Health Organization estimates, there are approximately 235 million people suffering from asthma around the world. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported, approximately 19 million adults in the United States (18 years of age or above) are currently suffering from asthma, which accounts for almost 7.7% of the total adult population. Whereas, about 6.2 million patients below 18 years of age have asthma, which accounts for 8.4% of the total children population. Also, according to the WHO estimates published during December 2016, there were around 383,000 deaths due to asthma in 2015.

Purchase Copy of This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002292/

Growing Geriatric Population

COPD and asthma are senescence condition, which leads to gradual complications. Asthma in older adults is a critical condition that often goes unnoticed, as per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), approximately 23 million people in the U.S. have some form of asthma, most of which include the older population. Older people with asthma often need high doses of medication, in spite of mild asthma attacks. Hence, they are more likely to suffer from respiratory failure much faster as compared to the younger population. Also, COPD can appear at any age. However, it is more prevalent in the older population and can be fatal. The aging population is growing exponentially worldwide.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]