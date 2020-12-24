Bioactive Wound Management Market to grow superlatively in the next 10 years

According to our latest study on “Bioactive Wound Management Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by product, application, end user,” the market was valued at US$ 1,751.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,057.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global bioactive wound management market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global bioactive wound management market based on product is segmented into alginates, collagen-based dressings, antimicrobial dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and hydrocolloids. The alginates segment held a largest share of the market in 2019; however, the bioengineered skin substitutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this projected growth is ascribed to the rising prevalence of rare diseases, increasing geriatric population prone to develop chronic wounds, and high use of these substitutes by healthcare providers in the management of chronic wounds.

The report segments global bioactive wound management market as follows:

By Product

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen-based Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Alginates

Hydrocolloids

By Application

Pressure Ulcers,

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burn Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Rising diabetes-associated risks such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure sores are increasing the demand for bioactive wound care products. In addition, factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking contribute to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. As per the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, approximately 463 million adults had diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045.

Moreover, complications associated with diabetes, such as diabetic foot ulcers, are also facilitating the need for advanced wound care management products. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation, persons with diabetes are 15–40 times more likely to require lower-leg amputation. Approximately 85% of amputations are followed by the development of a neuropathic foot ulcer.

The alginates segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Alginate dressings are preferred choice for chronic wound dressings owing to their high utility in exuding wounds, and great absorbance capacity in keeping wounds clean and dry. Additionally, owing to their gel forming ability, they are preferred in the management of bleeding wounds; further, these dressings also help in reducing pain. Moreover, collagen is the most widely used extracellular matrix (ECM) component in wound dressings. Products such as Puracol Plus, and Fibracol Plusor BIOPAD are designed as topical wound dressings

