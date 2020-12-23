Everton vs Manchester United live stream, predictions & team news | EFL Cup

Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results – EFL Cup preview, Everton vs Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online, Live updates and analysis as Man Utd face Everton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Manchester United will be hoping to deliver an early Christmas present as they travel to face Everton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking to deliver his first trophy as United manager and will be looking to build upon a fine weekend win over Leeds with another victory tonight.

United are looking to reach the League Cup semi-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 2008/09 and 2009/10, winning 3-0 against League Two side Colchester United in last season’s quarter-final.

Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup Fifth Round

Date and start time: Wednesday, December 23rd at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572 (2,000, behind closed doors)

In terms of early team news, United will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay after they both picked up injuries at the weekend. Solskjaer is also expected to make changes to his line-up with the likes of Eric Bailly and Juan Mata in contention to feature.

TEAM NEWS: Everton line up

A look at the hosts’ line up.