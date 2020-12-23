Everton vs Manchester United live stream, predictions & team news | EFL Cup

Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news, h2h results – EFL Cup preview, Everton vs Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online, Live updates and analysis as Man Utd face Everton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
Watch Everton vs Manchester United Live
Manchester United will be hoping to deliver an early Christmas present as they travel to face Everton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking to deliver his first trophy as United manager and will be looking to build upon a fine weekend win over Leeds with another victory tonight.
United are looking to reach the League Cup semi-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 2008/09 and 2009/10, winning 3-0 against League Two side Colchester United in last season’s quarter-final.
Match Details
Competition: Carabao Cup Fifth Round
Date and start time: Wednesday, December 23rd at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST
Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 39,572 (2,000, behind closed doors)
In terms of early team news, United will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay after they both picked up injuries at the weekend. Solskjaer is also expected to make changes to his line-up with the likes of Eric Bailly and Juan Mata in contention to feature.
TEAM NEWS: Everton line up
A look at the hosts’ line up.
TEAM NEWS: United line-up confirmed
United XI: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba, Van De Beek, Fernandes; Greenwood, Cavani.
Subs: Grant, Fosu Mensah, Shaw, Fred, Martial, Rashford, Lingard
Festive feels
The full array of Christmas songs on the Goodison Park pre-match playlist, from Jona Lewie to Wham. ‘Last Christmas’ the footballing world was a very different one, though United did win a Carabao Cup quarter-final to seal a last four spot. Colchester United were the opponents that night. It will be a little tougher, and much more eerie, at Goodison Park tonight.
Team news coming shortly
We’ll have full team news for you from 7pm.
Tuanzebe set to start?
It looks like Axel Tuanzebe could start tonight.