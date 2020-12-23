Granada vs Real Madrid Live Stream Online Watch Free Reddit

Real Madrid vs. Granada: La Liga live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, Real Madrid will welcome Granada to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Thursday in what will be their next La Liga game. Madrid come into this match after their 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday. The Real Madrid vs Granada La Liga 2020-21 will begin at 12.15 am IST on December 24, Thursday.

Granada also met with success in their last La Liga match when they beat Real Betis 2-0 on Sunday at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. Both the sides are in good form and this could be an enjoyable match.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Granada: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid will have to go into this match without the services of Belgian winger Eden Hazard, as well as young Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior.

Granada will miss Fede Vico, Victor Diaz, midfielder Angel Montoro and centre-back Neyder Lozano.

Real Madrid vs Granada Probable Starting XI

Real Madrid Probable Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Granada Probable Starting XI: Rui Silva; Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Yan Brice Eteki, Luis Milla, Darwin Machis; Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez

When is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada will take place on December 24, 2020.

What are the timings of La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada being played?

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada?

La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada will not be shown on any TV channel in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga 2020-21 match between Real Madrid vs Granada?

The Real Madrid vs Granada will be available for live streaming on Facebook on the official La Liga page in India.