Polyalkylene Glycol Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

Polyalkylene Glycol Market – Key Companies Profiled

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

INEOS AG

PAN Asia Chemical Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

The polyalkylene glycol is a common name for the homopolymers or copolymers of ethylene oxide, propylene oxide or propylene oxide. These find use as a replacement for petroleum lubricant with added performance advantages. Polyalkylene glycols have a lower pour point, higher viscosity index, lower vapor pressure, higher flash point, and increased solvency when compared to petroleum lubricants. Also, they have lower ash and metal contents and have a lesser tendency to form tar and sludge. They find primary use in lubricants and functional fluids such as fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, brake fluids, compressor lubricants, metalworking fluids, refrigeration lubricants, and textile lubricants. In addition, polyalkylene glycols are also used in pharmaceutical and personal care industry.

