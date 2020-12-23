Electrosurgical Devices Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies Ethicon US, Erbe Elektromedizin, Kirwan Surgical Products, Parkell

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rise in number of surgical procedures as well as FDA approvals obtained by key players in the market.

The global electrosurgical devices market accounted to US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 8,000.9 Mn by 2025.

The global electrosurgical devices market by type was led by electrosurgical generators segment. In 2017, the electrosurgical generators segment held a largest market share of 33.0% of the electrosurgical devices market, by product. The electrosurgical generators segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 since they are the basic component in an electrosurgical device.

The elderly population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. Population ageing is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of geriatric population has been increasing rapidly across the globe. According to the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised of 13 per cent of the global population. The geriatric population is estimated to grow at a rate of 3% every year. According to the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, Coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%).

The major players operating in the electrosurgical devices market include Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC. Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, BOVIE MEDICAL, and Parkell, Inc. For instance, in May 2018, Olympus launched and received the approval for the ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market – By Product

Electrosurgical Generators

Active Electrodes

Dispersive Electrodes

Other

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market – By Application

General Surgery

Gynecology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Arthroscopy

Others

