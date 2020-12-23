Mobile Commerce Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Target Corporate, PayPal

The global Mobile Commerce market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Mobile Commerce market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Mobile Commerce market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Mobile Commerce market, such as Ericsson Inc, Thales Group (Gemalto NV), Target Corporate, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, Mopay Inc, Oxygen8, SAP, Amazon, Global Sources, Alibaba Group, Focus Technology, Apple Inc, Gemalto, Staples, Microsoft Corp, ASOS, eBay, Wal-Mart Stores, Zynga, Barnes & Noble, BlackBerry Ltd, Costco Wholesale Corp, Netflix, Office Depot, HC International, Rakuten, Sears Holdings Corp They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Mobile Commerce market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Mobile Commerce market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Mobile Commerce market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Mobile Commerce industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Mobile Commerce market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Mobile Commerce market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Mobile Commerce market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Mobile Commerce market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Mobile Commerce Market by Product: by Payment, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless application protocol (WAP), Direct Carrier Billing, by Transaction Type, M Retailing, M Ticketing/Booking, M Billing, Other

Global Mobile Commerce Market by Application: , Retail, Reservation/Ticket Booking, Bill Payments, Mobile Wallets, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Mobile Commerce market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Mobile Commerce Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Commerce market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Mobile Commerce industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Commerce market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Commerce market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Commerce market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.2.3 Premium SMS

1.2.4 Wireless application protocol (WAP)

1.2.5 Direct Carrier Billing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Reservation/Ticket Booking

1.3.4 Bill Payments

1.3.5 Mobile Wallets

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Commerce Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Mobile Commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Mobile Commerce Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Mobile Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Commerce Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Commerce Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Commerce Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Mobile Commerce Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Commerce Revenue

3.4 Global Mobile Commerce Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mobile Commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Commerce Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Mobile Commerce Area Served

3.6 Key Players Mobile Commerce Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Commerce Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Commerce Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mobile Commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Mobile Commerce Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mobile Commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mobile Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Commerce Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Mobile Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Mobile Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Mobile Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Commerce Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Mobile Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Mobile Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Mobile Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Mobile Commerce Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Mobile Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Mobile Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Mobile Commerce Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Mobile Commerce Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Mobile Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Mobile Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Mobile Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Commerce Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Mobile Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ericsson Inc

11.1.1 Ericsson Inc Company Details

11.1.2 Ericsson Inc Business Overview

11.1.3 Ericsson Inc Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.1.4 Ericsson Inc Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Ericsson Inc Recent Development

11.2 Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

11.2.1 Thales Group (Gemalto NV) Company Details

11.2.2 Thales Group (Gemalto NV) Business Overview

11.2.3 Thales Group (Gemalto NV) Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.2.4 Thales Group (Gemalto NV) Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Thales Group (Gemalto NV) Recent Development

11.3 Target Corporate

11.3.1 Target Corporate Company Details

11.3.2 Target Corporate Business Overview

11.3.3 Target Corporate Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.3.4 Target Corporate Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Target Corporate Recent Development

11.4 PayPal

11.4.1 PayPal Company Details

11.4.2 PayPal Business Overview

11.4.3 PayPal Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.4.4 PayPal Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 PayPal Recent Development

11.5 Visa

11.5.1 Visa Company Details

11.5.2 Visa Business Overview

11.5.3 Visa Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.5.4 Visa Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Visa Recent Development

11.6 MasterCard

11.6.1 MasterCard Company Details

11.6.2 MasterCard Business Overview

11.6.3 MasterCard Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.6.4 MasterCard Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 MasterCard Recent Development

11.7 IBM

11.7.1 IBM Company Details

11.7.2 IBM Business Overview

11.7.3 IBM Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.7.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 IBM Recent Development

11.8 Google

11.8.1 Google Company Details

11.8.2 Google Business Overview

11.8.3 Google Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.8.4 Google Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Google Recent Development

11.9 Mopay Inc

11.9.1 Mopay Inc Company Details

11.9.2 Mopay Inc Business Overview

11.9.3 Mopay Inc Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.9.4 Mopay Inc Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Mopay Inc Recent Development

11.10 Oxygen8

11.10.1 Oxygen8 Company Details

11.10.2 Oxygen8 Business Overview

11.10.3 Oxygen8 Mobile Commerce Introduction

11.10.4 Oxygen8 Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Oxygen8 Recent Development

11.11 SAP

10.11.1 SAP Company Details

10.11.2 SAP Business Overview

10.11.3 SAP Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.11.4 SAP Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 SAP Recent Development

11.12 Amazon

10.12.1 Amazon Company Details

10.12.2 Amazon Business Overview

10.12.3 Amazon Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.12.4 Amazon Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Amazon Recent Development

11.13 Global Sources

10.13.1 Global Sources Company Details

10.13.2 Global Sources Business Overview

10.13.3 Global Sources Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.13.4 Global Sources Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Global Sources Recent Development

11.14 Alibaba Group

10.14.1 Alibaba Group Company Details

10.14.2 Alibaba Group Business Overview

10.14.3 Alibaba Group Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.14.4 Alibaba Group Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Alibaba Group Recent Development

11.15 Focus Technology

10.15.1 Focus Technology Company Details

10.15.2 Focus Technology Business Overview

10.15.3 Focus Technology Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.15.4 Focus Technology Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Focus Technology Recent Development

11.16 Apple Inc

10.16.1 Apple Inc Company Details

10.16.2 Apple Inc Business Overview

10.16.3 Apple Inc Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.16.4 Apple Inc Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Apple Inc Recent Development

11.17 Gemalto

10.17.1 Gemalto Company Details

10.17.2 Gemalto Business Overview

10.17.3 Gemalto Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.17.4 Gemalto Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.18 Staples

10.18.1 Staples Company Details

10.18.2 Staples Business Overview

10.18.3 Staples Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.18.4 Staples Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Staples Recent Development

11.19 Microsoft Corp

10.19.1 Microsoft Corp Company Details

10.19.2 Microsoft Corp Business Overview

10.19.3 Microsoft Corp Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.19.4 Microsoft Corp Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Microsoft Corp Recent Development

11.20 ASOS

10.20.1 ASOS Company Details

10.20.2 ASOS Business Overview

10.20.3 ASOS Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.20.4 ASOS Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 ASOS Recent Development

11.21 eBay

10.21.1 eBay Company Details

10.21.2 eBay Business Overview

10.21.3 eBay Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.21.4 eBay Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 eBay Recent Development

11.22 Wal-Mart Stores

10.22.1 Wal-Mart Stores Company Details

10.22.2 Wal-Mart Stores Business Overview

10.22.3 Wal-Mart Stores Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.22.4 Wal-Mart Stores Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Wal-Mart Stores Recent Development

11.23 Zynga

10.23.1 Zynga Company Details

10.23.2 Zynga Business Overview

10.23.3 Zynga Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.23.4 Zynga Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Zynga Recent Development

11.24 Barnes & Noble

10.24.1 Barnes & Noble Company Details

10.24.2 Barnes & Noble Business Overview

10.24.3 Barnes & Noble Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.24.4 Barnes & Noble Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Barnes & Noble Recent Development

11.25 BlackBerry Ltd

10.25.1 BlackBerry Ltd Company Details

10.25.2 BlackBerry Ltd Business Overview

10.25.3 BlackBerry Ltd Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.25.4 BlackBerry Ltd Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 BlackBerry Ltd Recent Development

11.26 Costco Wholesale Corp

10.26.1 Costco Wholesale Corp Company Details

10.26.2 Costco Wholesale Corp Business Overview

10.26.3 Costco Wholesale Corp Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.26.4 Costco Wholesale Corp Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Costco Wholesale Corp Recent Development

11.27 Netflix

10.27.1 Netflix Company Details

10.27.2 Netflix Business Overview

10.27.3 Netflix Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.27.4 Netflix Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Netflix Recent Development

11.28 Office Depot

10.28.1 Office Depot Company Details

10.28.2 Office Depot Business Overview

10.28.3 Office Depot Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.28.4 Office Depot Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Office Depot Recent Development

11.29 HC International

10.29.1 HC International Company Details

10.29.2 HC International Business Overview

10.29.3 HC International Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.29.4 HC International Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 HC International Recent Development

11.30 Rakuten

10.30.1 Rakuten Company Details

10.30.2 Rakuten Business Overview

10.30.3 Rakuten Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.30.4 Rakuten Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 Rakuten Recent Development

11.31 Sears Holdings Corp

10.31.1 Sears Holdings Corp Company Details

10.31.2 Sears Holdings Corp Business Overview

10.31.3 Sears Holdings Corp Mobile Commerce Introduction

10.31.4 Sears Holdings Corp Revenue in Mobile Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.31.5 Sears Holdings Corp Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

