Indirect Procurement BPO Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026|Accenture, GEP, Infosys

The global Indirect Procurement BPO market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Indirect Procurement BPO market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Indirect Procurement BPO market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Indirect Procurement BPO market, such as IBM, Accenture, GEP, Infosys, Capgemini, Genpact, TCS, Xchanging, WNS They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Indirect Procurement BPO market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Indirect Procurement BPO market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Indirect Procurement BPO market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Indirect Procurement BPO industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Indirect Procurement BPO market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Indirect Procurement BPO market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Indirect Procurement BPO market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Indirect Procurement BPO market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market by Product: Marketing Related Services, IT Related Services, HR Related Services, Facilities Management & Office Services, Others

Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market by Application: , CPG & Retail, BFSI Sector, Manufacturing Sector, Energy & Utilities, Hi-Tech & Telecom, Healthcare & Pharma, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Indirect Procurement BPO market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Indirect Procurement BPO market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Indirect Procurement BPO industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Indirect Procurement BPO market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Indirect Procurement BPO market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Indirect Procurement BPO market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Marketing Related Services

1.2.3 IT Related Services

1.2.4 HR Related Services

1.2.5 Facilities Management & Office Services

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 CPG & Retail

1.3.3 BFSI Sector

1.3.4 Manufacturing Sector

1.3.5 Energy & Utilities

1.3.6 Hi-Tech & Telecom

1.3.7 Healthcare & Pharma

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Indirect Procurement BPO Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Indirect Procurement BPO Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue

3.4 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Indirect Procurement BPO Area Served

3.6 Key Players Indirect Procurement BPO Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Indirect Procurement BPO Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Indirect Procurement BPO Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Indirect Procurement BPO Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM Recent Development

11.2 Accenture

11.2.1 Accenture Company Details

11.2.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.2.3 Accenture Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.3 GEP

11.3.1 GEP Company Details

11.3.2 GEP Business Overview

11.3.3 GEP Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.3.4 GEP Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 GEP Recent Development

11.4 Infosys

11.4.1 Infosys Company Details

11.4.2 Infosys Business Overview

11.4.3 Infosys Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Infosys Recent Development

11.5 Capgemini

11.5.1 Capgemini Company Details

11.5.2 Capgemini Business Overview

11.5.3 Capgemini Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.5.4 Capgemini Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Capgemini Recent Development

11.6 Genpact

11.6.1 Genpact Company Details

11.6.2 Genpact Business Overview

11.6.3 Genpact Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Genpact Recent Development

11.7 TCS

11.7.1 TCS Company Details

11.7.2 TCS Business Overview

11.7.3 TCS Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.7.4 TCS Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 TCS Recent Development

11.8 Xchanging

11.8.1 Xchanging Company Details

11.8.2 Xchanging Business Overview

11.8.3 Xchanging Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.8.4 Xchanging Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Xchanging Recent Development

11.9 WNS

11.9.1 WNS Company Details

11.9.2 WNS Business Overview

11.9.3 WNS Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction

11.9.4 WNS Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 WNS Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

