Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026|Broadcom, Esri, General Electric

The global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market, such as Archibus, Broadcom, Esri, General Electric, IBM, Johnson Controls, Inc., Manhattan Software, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, Siemens AG They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market by Product: Asset management and space management, Project management, Real estate portfolio management and lease administration, Energy management and environment sustainability management, Maintenance management, Others

Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market by Application: , Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Public sector and utilities, Aerospace and defense, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, Real estate and infrastructure, Healthcare, Retail, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Asset management and space management

1.2.3 Project management

1.2.4 Real estate portfolio management and lease administration

1.2.5 Energy management and environment sustainability management

1.2.6 Maintenance management

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

1.3.3 Public sector and utilities

1.3.4 Aerospace and defense

1.3.5 Telecommunication

1.3.6 Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics

1.3.7 Real estate and infrastructure

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Retail

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue

3.4 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Archibus

11.1.1 Archibus Company Details

11.1.2 Archibus Business Overview

11.1.3 Archibus Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.1.4 Archibus Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Archibus Recent Development

11.2 Broadcom

11.2.1 Broadcom Company Details

11.2.2 Broadcom Business Overview

11.2.3 Broadcom Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

11.3 Esri

11.3.1 Esri Company Details

11.3.2 Esri Business Overview

11.3.3 Esri Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.3.4 Esri Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Esri Recent Development

11.4 General Electric

11.4.1 General Electric Company Details

11.4.2 General Electric Business Overview

11.4.3 General Electric Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.4.4 General Electric Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 IBM Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 IBM Recent Development

11.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.

11.6.1 Johnson Controls, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Johnson Controls, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Johnson Controls, Inc. Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.6.4 Johnson Controls, Inc. Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Johnson Controls, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Manhattan Software

11.7.1 Manhattan Software Company Details

11.7.2 Manhattan Software Business Overview

11.7.3 Manhattan Software Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.7.4 Manhattan Software Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Manhattan Software Recent Development

11.8 Oracle Corporation

11.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Oracle Corporation Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

11.9 SAP AG

11.9.1 SAP AG Company Details

11.9.2 SAP AG Business Overview

11.9.3 SAP AG Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.9.4 SAP AG Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 SAP AG Recent Development

11.10 Siemens AG

11.10.1 Siemens AG Company Details

11.10.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

11.10.3 Siemens AG Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Introduction

11.10.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Siemens AG Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

