Cloud-based Payroll Software Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ADP, CoreHR, Oracle, Paychex, SAP Success Factors, Ultimate Software, Workday, Aditro, Advanced, Affinity, Ascentis, BenefitMall, beqom, Ceridian HCM, CloudPay, Datacom, Execupay, Gusto, iAdmin, IRIS Software, Paycom, Payroo, Sage (UK), SmartPayroll Australia Market Segment by Product Type: Business Software

Cloud ERP Software

Services Automation Market Segment by Application:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud-based Payroll Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cloud-based Payroll Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Cloud-based Payroll Software

1.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Business Software

2.5 Cloud ERP Software

2.6 Services Automation 3 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based Payroll Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based Payroll Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based Payroll Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cloud-based Payroll Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ADP

5.1.1 ADP Profile

5.1.2 ADP Main Business

5.1.3 ADP Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ADP Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ADP Recent Developments

5.2 CoreHR

5.2.1 CoreHR Profile

5.2.2 CoreHR Main Business

5.2.3 CoreHR Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 CoreHR Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 CoreHR Recent Developments

5.3 Oracle

5.5.1 Oracle Profile

5.3.2 Oracle Main Business

5.3.3 Oracle Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Oracle Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Paychex Recent Developments

5.4 Paychex

5.4.1 Paychex Profile

5.4.2 Paychex Main Business

5.4.3 Paychex Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Paychex Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Paychex Recent Developments

5.5 SAP Success Factors

5.5.1 SAP Success Factors Profile

5.5.2 SAP Success Factors Main Business

5.5.3 SAP Success Factors Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 SAP Success Factors Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 SAP Success Factors Recent Developments

5.6 Ultimate Software

5.6.1 Ultimate Software Profile

5.6.2 Ultimate Software Main Business

5.6.3 Ultimate Software Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ultimate Software Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Ultimate Software Recent Developments

5.7 Workday

5.7.1 Workday Profile

5.7.2 Workday Main Business

5.7.3 Workday Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Workday Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Workday Recent Developments

5.8 Aditro

5.8.1 Aditro Profile

5.8.2 Aditro Main Business

5.8.3 Aditro Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Aditro Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Aditro Recent Developments

5.9 Advanced

5.9.1 Advanced Profile

5.9.2 Advanced Main Business

5.9.3 Advanced Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Advanced Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Advanced Recent Developments

5.10 Affinity

5.10.1 Affinity Profile

5.10.2 Affinity Main Business

5.10.3 Affinity Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Affinity Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Affinity Recent Developments

5.11 Ascentis

5.11.1 Ascentis Profile

5.11.2 Ascentis Main Business

5.11.3 Ascentis Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ascentis Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Ascentis Recent Developments

5.12 BenefitMall

5.12.1 BenefitMall Profile

5.12.2 BenefitMall Main Business

5.12.3 BenefitMall Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 BenefitMall Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 BenefitMall Recent Developments

5.13 beqom

5.13.1 beqom Profile

5.13.2 beqom Main Business

5.13.3 beqom Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 beqom Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 beqom Recent Developments

5.14 Ceridian HCM

5.14.1 Ceridian HCM Profile

5.14.2 Ceridian HCM Main Business

5.14.3 Ceridian HCM Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Ceridian HCM Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Ceridian HCM Recent Developments

5.15 CloudPay

5.15.1 CloudPay Profile

5.15.2 CloudPay Main Business

5.15.3 CloudPay Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 CloudPay Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 CloudPay Recent Developments

5.16 Datacom

5.16.1 Datacom Profile

5.16.2 Datacom Main Business

5.16.3 Datacom Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Datacom Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Datacom Recent Developments

5.17 Execupay

5.17.1 Execupay Profile

5.17.2 Execupay Main Business

5.17.3 Execupay Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Execupay Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Execupay Recent Developments

5.18 Gusto

5.18.1 Gusto Profile

5.18.2 Gusto Main Business

5.18.3 Gusto Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Gusto Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Gusto Recent Developments

5.19 iAdmin

5.19.1 iAdmin Profile

5.19.2 iAdmin Main Business

5.19.3 iAdmin Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 iAdmin Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 iAdmin Recent Developments

5.20 IRIS Software

5.20.1 IRIS Software Profile

5.20.2 IRIS Software Main Business

5.20.3 IRIS Software Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 IRIS Software Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 IRIS Software Recent Developments

5.21 Paycom

5.21.1 Paycom Profile

5.21.2 Paycom Main Business

5.21.3 Paycom Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Paycom Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Paycom Recent Developments

5.22 Payroo

5.22.1 Payroo Profile

5.22.2 Payroo Main Business

5.22.3 Payroo Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Payroo Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Payroo Recent Developments

5.23 Sage (UK)

5.23.1 Sage (UK) Profile

5.23.2 Sage (UK) Main Business

5.23.3 Sage (UK) Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Sage (UK) Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Sage (UK) Recent Developments

5.24 SmartPayroll Australia

5.24.1 SmartPayroll Australia Profile

5.24.2 SmartPayroll Australia Main Business

5.24.3 SmartPayroll Australia Cloud-based Payroll Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 SmartPayroll Australia Cloud-based Payroll Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 SmartPayroll Australia Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

