Cloud-based Managed Services Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cloud-based Managed Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cloud-based Managed Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cloud-based Managed Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cisco Systems, HP, IBM, NTT Data, Civica, Aricent, Atos, BT Global Services, CenturyLink, Digital Realty, Equinix, Expedient, HOSTING, Huawei, Intermec, Level 3 Communications, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Netmagic, Rackspace, Stratix, Tangoe, TCS, Tech Mahindra, TelecityGroup, Telefonica, Telehouse Market Segment by Product Type: Security Services

Mobility Services

Network Services

Hosting Services

Others Market Segment by Application:

BFSI

Public

Retail

Manufacturing

IT And Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud-based Managed Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cloud-based Managed Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cloud-based Managed Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud-based Managed Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Cloud-based Managed Services

1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Security Services

2.5 Mobility Services

2.6 Network Services

2.7 Hosting Services

2.8 Others 3 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Public

3.6 Retail

3.7 Manufacturing

3.8 IT And Telecom

3.9 Healthcare

3.10 Others 4 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based Managed Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based Managed Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based Managed Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cloud-based Managed Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco Systems

5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Systems Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.2 HP

5.2.1 HP Profile

5.2.2 HP Main Business

5.2.3 HP Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 HP Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 HP Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 NTT Data Recent Developments

5.4 NTT Data

5.4.1 NTT Data Profile

5.4.2 NTT Data Main Business

5.4.3 NTT Data Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 NTT Data Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 NTT Data Recent Developments

5.5 Civica

5.5.1 Civica Profile

5.5.2 Civica Main Business

5.5.3 Civica Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Civica Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Civica Recent Developments

5.6 Aricent

5.6.1 Aricent Profile

5.6.2 Aricent Main Business

5.6.3 Aricent Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Aricent Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Aricent Recent Developments

5.7 Atos

5.7.1 Atos Profile

5.7.2 Atos Main Business

5.7.3 Atos Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Atos Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Atos Recent Developments

5.8 BT Global Services

5.8.1 BT Global Services Profile

5.8.2 BT Global Services Main Business

5.8.3 BT Global Services Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 BT Global Services Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 BT Global Services Recent Developments

5.9 CenturyLink

5.9.1 CenturyLink Profile

5.9.2 CenturyLink Main Business

5.9.3 CenturyLink Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CenturyLink Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 CenturyLink Recent Developments

5.10 Digital Realty

5.10.1 Digital Realty Profile

5.10.2 Digital Realty Main Business

5.10.3 Digital Realty Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Digital Realty Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Digital Realty Recent Developments

5.11 Equinix

5.11.1 Equinix Profile

5.11.2 Equinix Main Business

5.11.3 Equinix Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Equinix Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Equinix Recent Developments

5.12 Expedient

5.12.1 Expedient Profile

5.12.2 Expedient Main Business

5.12.3 Expedient Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Expedient Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Expedient Recent Developments

5.13 HOSTING

5.13.1 HOSTING Profile

5.13.2 HOSTING Main Business

5.13.3 HOSTING Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 HOSTING Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 HOSTING Recent Developments

5.14 Huawei

5.14.1 Huawei Profile

5.14.2 Huawei Main Business

5.14.3 Huawei Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Huawei Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.15 Intermec

5.15.1 Intermec Profile

5.15.2 Intermec Main Business

5.15.3 Intermec Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Intermec Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Intermec Recent Developments

5.16 Level 3 Communications

5.16.1 Level 3 Communications Profile

5.16.2 Level 3 Communications Main Business

5.16.3 Level 3 Communications Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Level 3 Communications Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Level 3 Communications Recent Developments

5.17 Lockheed Martin

5.17.1 Lockheed Martin Profile

5.17.2 Lockheed Martin Main Business

5.17.3 Lockheed Martin Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Lockheed Martin Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments

5.18 Microsoft

5.18.1 Microsoft Profile

5.18.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.18.3 Microsoft Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Microsoft Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.19 Netmagic

5.19.1 Netmagic Profile

5.19.2 Netmagic Main Business

5.19.3 Netmagic Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Netmagic Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Netmagic Recent Developments

5.20 Rackspace

5.20.1 Rackspace Profile

5.20.2 Rackspace Main Business

5.20.3 Rackspace Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Rackspace Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Rackspace Recent Developments

5.21 Stratix

5.21.1 Stratix Profile

5.21.2 Stratix Main Business

5.21.3 Stratix Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Stratix Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Stratix Recent Developments

5.22 Tangoe

5.22.1 Tangoe Profile

5.22.2 Tangoe Main Business

5.22.3 Tangoe Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Tangoe Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Tangoe Recent Developments

5.23 TCS

5.23.1 TCS Profile

5.23.2 TCS Main Business

5.23.3 TCS Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 TCS Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 TCS Recent Developments

5.24 Tech Mahindra

5.24.1 Tech Mahindra Profile

5.24.2 Tech Mahindra Main Business

5.24.3 Tech Mahindra Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Tech Mahindra Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Developments

5.25 TelecityGroup

5.25.1 TelecityGroup Profile

5.25.2 TelecityGroup Main Business

5.25.3 TelecityGroup Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 TelecityGroup Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 TelecityGroup Recent Developments

5.26 Telefonica

5.26.1 Telefonica Profile

5.26.2 Telefonica Main Business

5.26.3 Telefonica Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Telefonica Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 Telefonica Recent Developments

5.27 Telehouse

5.27.1 Telehouse Profile

5.27.2 Telehouse Main Business

5.27.3 Telehouse Cloud-based Managed Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Telehouse Cloud-based Managed Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Telehouse Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Managed Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cloud-based Managed Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

