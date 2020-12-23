Cloud Backup and Recovery Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Veritas Technologies, Veeam Software, Commvault, Acronis, Dell EMC, Rubrik, Cohesity, Druva, Actifio Market Segment by Product Type: Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud Market Segment by Application:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud Backup and Recovery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cloud Backup and Recovery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud Backup and Recovery market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Cloud Backup and Recovery

1.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Private Cloud

2.5 Public Cloud

2.6 Hybrid Cloud 3 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Government

3.6 Healthcare

3.7 Telecom & IT

3.8 Retail

3.9 Manufacturing

3.10 Others 4 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud Backup and Recovery as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud Backup and Recovery Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cloud Backup and Recovery Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cloud Backup and Recovery Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Veritas Technologies

5.1.1 Veritas Technologies Profile

5.1.2 Veritas Technologies Main Business

5.1.3 Veritas Technologies Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Veritas Technologies Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Veritas Technologies Recent Developments

5.2 Veeam Software

5.2.1 Veeam Software Profile

5.2.2 Veeam Software Main Business

5.2.3 Veeam Software Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Veeam Software Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Veeam Software Recent Developments

5.3 Commvault

5.5.1 Commvault Profile

5.3.2 Commvault Main Business

5.3.3 Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Commvault Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Acronis Recent Developments

5.4 Acronis

5.4.1 Acronis Profile

5.4.2 Acronis Main Business

5.4.3 Acronis Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Acronis Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Acronis Recent Developments

5.5 Dell EMC

5.5.1 Dell EMC Profile

5.5.2 Dell EMC Main Business

5.5.3 Dell EMC Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Dell EMC Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments

5.6 Rubrik

5.6.1 Rubrik Profile

5.6.2 Rubrik Main Business

5.6.3 Rubrik Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Rubrik Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Rubrik Recent Developments

5.7 Cohesity

5.7.1 Cohesity Profile

5.7.2 Cohesity Main Business

5.7.3 Cohesity Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cohesity Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Cohesity Recent Developments

5.8 Druva

5.8.1 Druva Profile

5.8.2 Druva Main Business

5.8.3 Druva Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Druva Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Druva Recent Developments

5.9 Actifio

5.9.1 Actifio Profile

5.9.2 Actifio Main Business

5.9.3 Actifio Cloud Backup and Recovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Actifio Cloud Backup and Recovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Actifio Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

