Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | TOMRA, CFT Group, Kiremko

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Research Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Vegetable Peeling Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Vegetable Peeling Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Vegetable Peeling Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The Vegetable Peeling Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Vegetable Peeling Equipment market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Vegetable Peeling Equipment industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market include: TOMRA, CFT Group, Kiremko, Haith Group, Turatti Group, FTNON, DORNOW, DANA-Technology, EIMA Engineering, Sormac, Finis, FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner), Vanmark, Forsfood Oy, ProEx Food

Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Types include: Less than 2000 Kg/h

2000-10000 Kg/h

Above 10000 Kg/h



Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Applications include: Potatoes

Carrots

Sweet Potatoes

Red Beets

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Research Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Vegetable Peeling Equipment market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Research Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Research Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Vegetable Peeling Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vegetable Peeling Equipment

1.2 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Less than 2000 Kg/h

1.2.3 2000-10000 Kg/h

1.2.4 Above 10000 Kg/h

1.3 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Potatoes

1.3.3 Carrots

1.3.4 Sweet Potatoes

1.3.5 Red Beets

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Industry

1.7 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vegetable Peeling Equipment Business

7.1 TOMRA

7.1.1 TOMRA Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 TOMRA Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TOMRA Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 TOMRA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CFT Group

7.2.1 CFT Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CFT Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CFT Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 CFT Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kiremko

7.3.1 Kiremko Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Kiremko Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kiremko Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Kiremko Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Haith Group

7.4.1 Haith Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Haith Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Haith Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Haith Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Turatti Group

7.5.1 Turatti Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Turatti Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Turatti Group Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Turatti Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 FTNON

7.6.1 FTNON Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 FTNON Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 FTNON Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 FTNON Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DORNOW

7.7.1 DORNOW Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 DORNOW Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DORNOW Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 DORNOW Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DANA-Technology

7.8.1 DANA-Technology Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 DANA-Technology Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DANA-Technology Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 DANA-Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 EIMA Engineering

7.9.1 EIMA Engineering Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 EIMA Engineering Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 EIMA Engineering Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 EIMA Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sormac

7.10.1 Sormac Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Sormac Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sormac Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Sormac Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Finis

7.11.1 Finis Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Finis Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Finis Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Finis Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner)

7.12.1 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 FORMIT (Ekko Maskiner) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Vanmark

7.13.1 Vanmark Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Vanmark Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Vanmark Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Vanmark Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Forsfood Oy

7.14.1 Forsfood Oy Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Forsfood Oy Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Forsfood Oy Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Forsfood Oy Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 ProEx Food

7.15.1 ProEx Food Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 ProEx Food Vegetable Peeling Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 ProEx Food Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 ProEx Food Main Business and Markets Served

8 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vegetable Peeling Equipment

8.4 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Vegetable Peeling Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vegetable Peeling Equipment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vegetable Peeling Equipment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vegetable Peeling Equipment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Vegetable Peeling Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Vegetable Peeling Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Peeling Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Peeling Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Peeling Equipment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Peeling Equipment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vegetable Peeling Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vegetable Peeling Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vegetable Peeling Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vegetable Peeling Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

