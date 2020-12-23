GFCI Receptacles Market Share, Size, Trends, and 10 Manufacturers Analysis with 2027 Developments

GFCI Receptacles Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Global GFCI Receptacles Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period. Ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) usually occurs when a current supplying conductor comes in contact with ground causing short circuit. GFCI is generally used to protect a person from getting a harsh shock who accidentally becomes a part of the electric path stuck between source and the ground surface.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Surging adoption of GFCIs receptacles over traditional receptacles to provide protection from short circuit along with the measures taken by government to promote the adoption of GFCIs at residential and commercial applications are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in North America, Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) has led the way in promoting electrical safety across residential and commercial applications through education, awareness, and advocacy. The main objective of this organization is to reduce electrical injuries and fire; saving lives and property through public education and outreach. This in turn is projected to augment the demand of GFCIs receptacles. However, lack of awareness about the installation is the major factor limiting the growth of global GFCI Receptacles market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Bryant Service

2. Eaton

3. Emerson

4. Hubbell

5. Leviton

6. Myers Electric

7. Pass and Seymour

8. 3R and R Supply Company

9. Snapconnect

10. The Reynolds Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global GFCI Receptables market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, market is fixed type, and monitor type. On the basis of application, market is segmented as industrial, commercial, and residential.

Global GFCI Receptacles Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the GFCI Receptacles market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global GFCI Receptacles Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The structure of the GFCI Receptacles Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Scope of the Report & Research Methodology Section 2: Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market. Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

