Impact Driver Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Impact Driver Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Impact Driver Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Impact Driver report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Impact Driver market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Impact Driver specifications, and company profiles. The Impact Driver study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Impact Driver market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Impact Driver industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Impact Driver Market include: Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI, Makita, Hitachi Koki, Hilti, Metabo, Snap-on, DEVON (Chevron Group), Festool, Apex Tool Group, Dongcheng, C. & E. Fein, Zhejiang Crown, Positec Group, Jiangsu Jinding, KEN

Impact Driver Market Types include: NiCad

Lithium Ion



Impact Driver Market Applications include: Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Impact Driver Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Impact Driver market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Impact Driver Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Impact Driver Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Impact Driver in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Impact Driver Market Overview

1.1 Impact Driver Product Overview

1.2 Impact Driver Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 NiCad

1.2.2 Lithium Ion

1.3 Global Impact Driver Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Impact Driver Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Impact Driver Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Impact Driver Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Impact Driver Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Impact Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Impact Driver Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Impact Driver Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Impact Driver Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Impact Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Impact Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Impact Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Impact Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Impact Driver Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Impact Driver Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Impact Driver Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Impact Driver Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Impact Driver Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Impact Driver Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Impact Driver Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Impact Driver Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Impact Driver as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Impact Driver Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Impact Driver Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Impact Driver Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Impact Driver Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Impact Driver Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Impact Driver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Impact Driver Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Impact Driver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Impact Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Impact Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Impact Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Impact Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Impact Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Impact Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Impact Driver by Application

4.1 Impact Driver Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Applications

4.1.2 Construction Field

4.1.3 Industry Field

4.1.4 Gardening Field

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Impact Driver Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Impact Driver Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Impact Driver Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Impact Driver Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Impact Driver by Application

4.5.2 Europe Impact Driver by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Impact Driver by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver by Application

5 North America Impact Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Impact Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Impact Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Impact Driver Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Impact Driver Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Impact Driver Business

10.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

10.1.1 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Impact Driver Products Offered

10.1.5 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Recent Development

10.2 Bosch

10.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bosch Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) Impact Driver Products Offered

10.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.3 TTI

10.3.1 TTI Corporation Information

10.3.2 TTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 TTI Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 TTI Impact Driver Products Offered

10.3.5 TTI Recent Development

10.4 Makita

10.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

10.4.2 Makita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Makita Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Makita Impact Driver Products Offered

10.4.5 Makita Recent Development

10.5 Hitachi Koki

10.5.1 Hitachi Koki Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hitachi Koki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hitachi Koki Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hitachi Koki Impact Driver Products Offered

10.5.5 Hitachi Koki Recent Development

10.6 Hilti

10.6.1 Hilti Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hilti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hilti Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hilti Impact Driver Products Offered

10.6.5 Hilti Recent Development

10.7 Metabo

10.7.1 Metabo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Metabo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Metabo Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Metabo Impact Driver Products Offered

10.7.5 Metabo Recent Development

10.8 Snap-on

10.8.1 Snap-on Corporation Information

10.8.2 Snap-on Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Snap-on Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Snap-on Impact Driver Products Offered

10.8.5 Snap-on Recent Development

10.9 DEVON (Chevron Group)

10.9.1 DEVON (Chevron Group) Corporation Information

10.9.2 DEVON (Chevron Group) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DEVON (Chevron Group) Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DEVON (Chevron Group) Impact Driver Products Offered

10.9.5 DEVON (Chevron Group) Recent Development

10.10 Festool

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Impact Driver Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Festool Impact Driver Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Festool Recent Development

10.11 Apex Tool Group

10.11.1 Apex Tool Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Apex Tool Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Apex Tool Group Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Apex Tool Group Impact Driver Products Offered

10.11.5 Apex Tool Group Recent Development

10.12 Dongcheng

10.12.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dongcheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dongcheng Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Dongcheng Impact Driver Products Offered

10.12.5 Dongcheng Recent Development

10.13 C. & E. Fein

10.13.1 C. & E. Fein Corporation Information

10.13.2 C. & E. Fein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 C. & E. Fein Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 C. & E. Fein Impact Driver Products Offered

10.13.5 C. & E. Fein Recent Development

10.14 Zhejiang Crown

10.14.1 Zhejiang Crown Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zhejiang Crown Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Zhejiang Crown Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Zhejiang Crown Impact Driver Products Offered

10.14.5 Zhejiang Crown Recent Development

10.15 Positec Group

10.15.1 Positec Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Positec Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Positec Group Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Positec Group Impact Driver Products Offered

10.15.5 Positec Group Recent Development

10.16 Jiangsu Jinding

10.16.1 Jiangsu Jinding Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jiangsu Jinding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Jiangsu Jinding Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Jiangsu Jinding Impact Driver Products Offered

10.16.5 Jiangsu Jinding Recent Development

10.17 KEN

10.17.1 KEN Corporation Information

10.17.2 KEN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 KEN Impact Driver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 KEN Impact Driver Products Offered

10.17.5 KEN Recent Development

11 Impact Driver Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Impact Driver Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Impact Driver Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

