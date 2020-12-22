Train Coatings Market Analysis, Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | Axalta, AkzoNobel, Alstom

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Train Coatings Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Train Coatings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Train Coatings report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Train Coatings market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Train Coatings specifications, and company profiles. The Train Coatings study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Train Coatings market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Train Coatings industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Train Coatings Market include: Axalta, AkzoNobel, Alstom, Arkema, BASF, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd., Chemetall, GLS Coatings Ltd, Henkel, Hollysys, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paint, PPG, Solvay, Sherwin Williams Company, Valspar

Train Coatings Market Types include: Primer

Top Coat



Train Coatings Market Applications include: Subway Train

Normal-Speed Railway Train

High-Speed Railway Train



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Train Coatings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Train Coatings market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Train Coatings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Train Coatings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Train Coatings in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Train Coatings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Train Coatings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].

Table of Contents:

1 Train Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Train Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Train Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Primer

1.2.2 Top Coat

1.3 Global Train Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Train Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Train Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Train Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Train Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Train Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Train Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Train Coatings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Train Coatings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Train Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Train Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Train Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Train Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Train Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Train Coatings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Train Coatings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Train Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Train Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Train Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Train Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Train Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Train Coatings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Train Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Train Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Train Coatings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Train Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Train Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Train Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Train Coatings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Train Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Train Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Train Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Train Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Train Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Train Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Train Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Train Coatings by Application

4.1 Train Coatings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Subway Train

4.1.2 Normal-Speed Railway Train

4.1.3 High-Speed Railway Train

4.2 Global Train Coatings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Train Coatings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Train Coatings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Train Coatings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Train Coatings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Train Coatings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Train Coatings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings by Application

5 North America Train Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Train Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Train Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Train Coatings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Train Coatings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Train Coatings Business

10.1 Axalta

10.1.1 Axalta Corporation Information

10.1.2 Axalta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Axalta Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Axalta Train Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 Axalta Recent Development

10.2 AkzoNobel

10.2.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

10.2.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 AkzoNobel Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Axalta Train Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.3 Alstom

10.3.1 Alstom Corporation Information

10.3.2 Alstom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Alstom Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Alstom Train Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 Alstom Recent Development

10.4 Arkema

10.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Arkema Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Arkema Train Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Train Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Development

10.6 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd.

10.6.1 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Train Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Chemetall

10.7.1 Chemetall Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chemetall Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Chemetall Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Chemetall Train Coatings Products Offered

10.7.5 Chemetall Recent Development

10.8 GLS Coatings Ltd

10.8.1 GLS Coatings Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 GLS Coatings Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 GLS Coatings Ltd Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 GLS Coatings Ltd Train Coatings Products Offered

10.8.5 GLS Coatings Ltd Recent Development

10.9 Henkel

10.9.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Henkel Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Henkel Train Coatings Products Offered

10.9.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.10 Hollysys

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Train Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hollysys Train Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hollysys Recent Development

10.11 Kansai Paints

10.11.1 Kansai Paints Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kansai Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kansai Paints Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kansai Paints Train Coatings Products Offered

10.11.5 Kansai Paints Recent Development

10.12 Nippon Paint

10.12.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nippon Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nippon Paint Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nippon Paint Train Coatings Products Offered

10.12.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.13 PPG

10.13.1 PPG Corporation Information

10.13.2 PPG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 PPG Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 PPG Train Coatings Products Offered

10.13.5 PPG Recent Development

10.14 Solvay

10.14.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.14.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Solvay Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Solvay Train Coatings Products Offered

10.14.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.15 Sherwin Williams Company

10.15.1 Sherwin Williams Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sherwin Williams Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Sherwin Williams Company Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Sherwin Williams Company Train Coatings Products Offered

10.15.5 Sherwin Williams Company Recent Development

10.16 Valspar

10.16.1 Valspar Corporation Information

10.16.2 Valspar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Valspar Train Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Valspar Train Coatings Products Offered

10.16.5 Valspar Recent Development

11 Train Coatings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Train Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Train Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

