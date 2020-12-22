Green Cement Market 2021: Witness a Monumental Growth till 2025 by Analysis of LafargeHolcim, Heidelberg Cement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, Cemex S.A.B DE C.V, Votorantim Group and Others

The global green cement market accounted to US$ 15.55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42.73 Bn by 2025.

The most prominent region in the green cement market accounted for Asia Pacific, pertaining to huge availability of raw materials required for preparing green cement. Another factor boosting the green cement market in the region is the rise in population in Asia Pacific countries, which demands more residential areas. Also, the developing economies of APAC are experiencing a tremendous growth in their FDIs for infrastructure and construction sector. This factor is helping the green cement market to soar over the years. For instance, the Indian government has introduced new FDI policy in 2017 under which several amendments have been done such as the RBI has announced 100% FDI under automatic route for the development of construction development sector. This limit was introduced in December 2014.

Get Free PDF Sample at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001096/

Also, the Indian government relaxed FDI rules in the construction sector by reducing minimum capital requirement as well as built-up area. The government has also liberalized the exit norms. Such regulations will attract more FDI in these countries thereby, increasing the infrastructure investments, which directly impacts the green cement market. However, the green cement market is foreseen to be tending towards the European market during the forecast period, due to various governmental initiatives and increase in manufacturing facilities.

Type Insights:

The global green cement market is segmented on basis of various types of materials such as fly ash, recycled aggregates, slags and others. Silica fumes, red mud, burnt clay, and sawdust among others are some of the materials used for green cement are considered under the others segment. The most widely used segment is the slag, which is due to the major advantage of weight reduction of the cement. Another benefit of slag is; the substance is highly resistant to acids, resulting in better quality concrete. The second most commonly used type segment in the green cement market is the fly ash which reduces carbon dioxide emission during concrete mixing. This factor has increased the demand for fly ash cement heavily, and the trend is expected to propel over the years. Pertaining to the increasing demand, the fly ash segment is poised to surge during the forecast period from 2018 – 2025.

Company Profiles:

LafargeHolcim

Heidelberg Cement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Cemex S.A.B DE C.V

Votorantim Group, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Cement Corporation

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Ecocem

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100001096/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]