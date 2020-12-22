Addictions Therapeutics Market Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 | Indivior, Camurus Ab, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health

Addiction is a psychological and physical inability to stop consuming drugs, alcohol, opioids, and related category substances, even though the consumption of those substances causes various mental and physical harms. Addiction can be life-threatening if not stopped. Therefore, there are several options such as drug therapy and rehabilitation to stop addiction in a better way. Rising addictions among common people and increasing awareness campaigns drive the growth of the addictions therapeutics market. Moreover, the rising demand for R&D from contract organizations is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. However, steep costs of drug development restrict the market growth.

The addictions therapeutics market was valued at US$ 6,691.01 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,735.94 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015265/

In North America, the US is the most affected country due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 outbreak. The country has reported the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases. Across the nation, various healthcare research centers are working on the COVID-19 therapeutics. The demand for addictions therapeutics are reduced due to lockdown and supply chain disruptions across the region, which hinders the growth of the addictions therapeutics market.

According to a national study conducted by the AlIMS-Delhi in association with 10 medical institutes and 15 NGOs in 2019, a substantial percentage of Indians used psychoactive substances such as drugs, cannabis, and alcohol. According to the Addiction Center, ~11% of the French population used cannabis at some point between 2017 and 2017. Moreover, in 2017, ~41,000 deaths were reported in France due to the consumption of alcohol. Amphetamines and cocaine are popularly used among the German population. However, the reports of Addiction Center state that the number of people undertaking treatments for addictions has increased in recent years. The rising awareness about addiction treatments is another factor that is likely to support the growth of the addition therapeutics market in the coming years.

Company Profiles

Indivior PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bausch Health Companies

Cipla, Inc.

Orexo AB

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Alvogen

Camurus AB

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Based on treatment type, the addictions therapeutics market is segmented into nicotine addiction treatment, alcohol addiction treatment, opioid addiction treatment, and other substance addiction treatment. The nicotine addiction treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for nicotine addiction treatment segment is attributed to rising anti-smoking policies and growing awareness regarding the side effects of nicotine consumption.

Alcohol and drug addiction cause a high economic burden to various countries across the world. According to the Addiction Center, US, drug and alcohol addiction costs the US economy ~US$ 600 billion every year. According to the Global Change Data Lab, ~350,000 people across the world die each year due to drug overdose. The data also suggests that ~1.5% of the global disease burden results as an outcome of excessive alcohol consumption and illicit drug addiction. This percentage in a few countries is up to 5%.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015265/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]