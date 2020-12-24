Patient Simulators Market Analysis over Numerous Prominent Players (2020-2025)

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Patient Simulators Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The global patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 2,373.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 694.6 Mn in 2017. The global patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global patient simulators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. In 2017, the adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 16.8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

A minimally invasive medical procedure is generally carried out by entering the device in body through the skin or through a body cavity or anatomical opening, but with the smallest damage possible to these structures. Minimally invasive surgeries are being performed widely during the recent years.

In the last few years, remarkable development has been made in the field of cardiovascular disease treatment. However, these complex medical procedures require a combination of rich experience and technical skills. The complex treatment of the cardiovascular diseases are made easier with the help of simulators. The system can generate realistic 3D vascular models segmented from patient datasets, which include a beating heart, and deliver a real-time computation of force and force feedback module for patient simulators.

The medical simulators offer clinicians the most realistic hands-on experience in medical training using surgical simulators to perform minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and interventional procedures, at the least patient risk. Nowadays, there are laparoscopic surgery simulators with haptic or tactile feedback, wet-lab courses involving live animals in laparoscopic or microsurgery, and virtual reality computer programs addressing a widening range of surgical and interventional procedures.

GO-SMART is a European FP7 ICT-Project initiated in April 2013, which aims to build a generic open-source software simulation environment to plan the image guided percutaneous minimally invasive cancer treatment (MICT). The environment allows the interventional radiologist (IR) in selecting the optimal type of MICT by pretending the personalized result of the different treatments and medical protocols in patient specific conditions.

