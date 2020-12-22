Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026|Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health

The global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market, such as Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Covidien, Plc, Eczacibasi-Monrol, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company), IBA Group, Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nordion, Inc., Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd., Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Urenco Limited, Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc., Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO), Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT), Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre, Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd., Institute Of Radioelement (IRE) They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market by Product: Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals, Therapy Radiopharmaceuticals, Enriched Stable Isotopes

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market by Application: Diagnostic Application, Therapeutic Application, Research, Pharmaceutical,

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

1.4.3 Therapy Radiopharmaceuticals

1.4.4 Enriched Stable Isotopes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Diagnostic Application

1.5.3 Therapeutic Application

1.5.4 Research

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

12.1.1 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.1.5 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Recent Development

12.2 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

12.2.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.2.5 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.

12.3.1 Cardinal Health, Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cardinal Health, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cardinal Health, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Cardinal Health, Inc. Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.3.5 Cardinal Health, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Covidien, Plc

12.4.1 Covidien, Plc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Covidien, Plc Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Covidien, Plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Covidien, Plc Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.4.5 Covidien, Plc Recent Development

12.5 Eczacibasi-Monrol

12.5.1 Eczacibasi-Monrol Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eczacibasi-Monrol Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Eczacibasi-Monrol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Eczacibasi-Monrol Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.5.5 Eczacibasi-Monrol Recent Development

12.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

12.6.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.6.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Development

12.7 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company)

12.7.1 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company) Corporation Information

12.7.2 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company) Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.7.5 GE Healthcare (Subsidiary Of General Electric Company) Recent Development

12.8 IBA Group

12.8.1 IBA Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 IBA Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IBA Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 IBA Group Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.8.5 IBA Group Recent Development

12.9 Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich)

12.9.1 Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich) Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.9.5 Isotec, Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich) Recent Development

12.10 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

12.10.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.10.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

12.11.1 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Products Offered

12.11.5 Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Recent Development

12.12 Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd.

12.12.1 Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd. Products Offered

12.12.5 Ntp Radioisotopes (Pty), Ltd. Recent Development

12.13 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG)

12.13.1 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG) Products Offered

12.13.5 Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary Of Siemens AG) Recent Development

12.14 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

12.14.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Products Offered

12.14.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Recent Development

12.15 Urenco Limited

12.15.1 Urenco Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Urenco Limited Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Urenco Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Urenco Limited Products Offered

12.15.5 Urenco Limited Recent Development

12.16 Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc.

12.16.1 Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc. Products Offered

12.16.5 Rotem Industries, Ltd., Inc. Recent Development

12.17 Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO)

12.17.1 Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO) Products Offered

12.17.5 Australian Nuclear Association And Technology Organization (ANSTO) Recent Development

12.18 Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT)

12.18.1 Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT) Products Offered

12.18.5 Board of Radiation And Isotope Technology (BRIT) Recent Development

12.19 Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre

12.19.1 Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre Corporation Information

12.19.2 Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre Products Offered

12.19.5 Institute of Atomic Energy Polatom Radioisotope Centre Recent Development

12.20 Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd.

12.20.1 Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.20.2 Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.20.5 Institute of Isotopes Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.21 Institute Of Radioelement (IRE)

12.21.1 Institute Of Radioelement (IRE) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Institute Of Radioelement (IRE) Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Institute Of Radioelement (IRE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Institute Of Radioelement (IRE) Products Offered

12.21.5 Institute Of Radioelement (IRE) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

