Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Report-Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Top leader- | ZCL Composites, Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries

The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ZCL Composites, Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco, Ershing, Sarplast, HOBAS, Fibrex, Enduro, Flowtite, Beetle Plastics, ECC Corrosion, Augusta Fiberglass, Hanwei Energy Services, FRP SYSTEMS, Composites, Plasticon Composites, Industrial Plastic Systems, AL-FLA Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product: Glass FRP Pipes

Carbon FRP Pipes



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Oil & Gas

Industries

Water/Waste Water Treatment

Others



The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes

1.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Glass FRP Pipes

1.2.3 Carbon FRP Pipes

1.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Industries

1.3.5 Water/Waste Water Treatment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Business

6.1 ZCL Composites

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 ZCL Composites Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 ZCL Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 ZCL Composites Products Offered

6.1.5 ZCL Composites Recent Development

6.2 Amaintit

6.2.1 Amaintit Corporation Information

6.2.2 Amaintit Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Amaintit Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Amaintit Products Offered

6.2.5 Amaintit Recent Development

6.3 Future Pipe Industries

6.3.1 Future Pipe Industries Corporation Information

6.3.2 Future Pipe Industries Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Future Pipe Industries Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Future Pipe Industries Products Offered

6.3.5 Future Pipe Industries Recent Development

6.4 HengRun Group

6.4.1 HengRun Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 HengRun Group Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 HengRun Group Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 HengRun Group Products Offered

6.4.5 HengRun Group Recent Development

6.5 China National Building Material Company

6.5.1 China National Building Material Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 China National Building Material Company Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 China National Building Material Company Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 China National Building Material Company Products Offered

6.5.5 China National Building Material Company Recent Development

6.6 National Oilwell Varco

6.6.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

6.6.2 National Oilwell Varco Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 National Oilwell Varco Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 National Oilwell Varco Products Offered

6.6.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

6.7 Ershing

6.6.1 Ershing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ershing Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Ershing Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ershing Products Offered

6.7.5 Ershing Recent Development

6.8 Sarplast

6.8.1 Sarplast Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sarplast Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Sarplast Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sarplast Products Offered

6.8.5 Sarplast Recent Development

6.9 HOBAS

6.9.1 HOBAS Corporation Information

6.9.2 HOBAS Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 HOBAS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 HOBAS Products Offered

6.9.5 HOBAS Recent Development

6.10 Fibrex

6.10.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

6.10.2 Fibrex Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Fibrex Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Fibrex Products Offered

6.10.5 Fibrex Recent Development

6.11 Enduro

6.11.1 Enduro Corporation Information

6.11.2 Enduro Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Enduro Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Enduro Products Offered

6.11.5 Enduro Recent Development

6.12 Flowtite

6.12.1 Flowtite Corporation Information

6.12.2 Flowtite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Flowtite Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Flowtite Products Offered

6.12.5 Flowtite Recent Development

6.13 Beetle Plastics

6.13.1 Beetle Plastics Corporation Information

6.13.2 Beetle Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Beetle Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Beetle Plastics Products Offered

6.13.5 Beetle Plastics Recent Development

6.14 ECC Corrosion

6.14.1 ECC Corrosion Corporation Information

6.14.2 ECC Corrosion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 ECC Corrosion Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 ECC Corrosion Products Offered

6.14.5 ECC Corrosion Recent Development

6.15 Augusta Fiberglass

6.15.1 Augusta Fiberglass Corporation Information

6.15.2 Augusta Fiberglass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Augusta Fiberglass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Augusta Fiberglass Products Offered

6.15.5 Augusta Fiberglass Recent Development

6.16 Hanwei Energy Services

6.16.1 Hanwei Energy Services Corporation Information

6.16.2 Hanwei Energy Services Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Hanwei Energy Services Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Hanwei Energy Services Products Offered

6.16.5 Hanwei Energy Services Recent Development

6.17 FRP SYSTEMS

6.17.1 FRP SYSTEMS Corporation Information

6.17.2 FRP SYSTEMS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 FRP SYSTEMS Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 FRP SYSTEMS Products Offered

6.17.5 FRP SYSTEMS Recent Development

6.18 Composites

6.18.1 Composites Corporation Information

6.18.2 Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Composites Products Offered

6.18.5 Composites Recent Development

6.19 Plasticon Composites

6.19.1 Plasticon Composites Corporation Information

6.19.2 Plasticon Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Plasticon Composites Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Plasticon Composites Products Offered

6.19.5 Plasticon Composites Recent Development

6.20 Industrial Plastic Systems

6.20.1 Industrial Plastic Systems Corporation Information

6.20.2 Industrial Plastic Systems Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.20.3 Industrial Plastic Systems Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Industrial Plastic Systems Products Offered

6.20.5 Industrial Plastic Systems Recent Development

6.21 AL-FLA Plastics

6.21.1 AL-FLA Plastics Corporation Information

6.21.2 AL-FLA Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Description, Business Overview

6.21.3 AL-FLA Plastics Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 AL-FLA Plastics Products Offered

6.21.5 AL-FLA Plastics Recent Development

7 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes

7.4 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Distributors List

8.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

