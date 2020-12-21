Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market to witness high growth by 2026 |Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook by Top Competitors: | Demirdokum, Electrochem, ReliOn

“

The report titled Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Demirdokum, Electrochem, ReliOn, Ballard Power Systems, UTC Power (UTC Fuel Cells), PEMEAS USA, E-TEK Inc, DuPont Fuel Cells, 3M, Johnson Matthey, WL Gore, Hydrogenics, Lynntech, NedStack, Giner, Plug Power, Atlantic Fuel Cell, NuVant Systems, Vestel Elektronik

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyaromatic Polymers Membrane

Partially Fluorinated Polymers Membrane



Market Segmentation by Application: Portable Power Supply

Power of the Vehicles

Decentralized Power Station

Others



The Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

1.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Polyaromatic Polymers Membrane

1.2.3 Partially Fluorinated Polymers Membrane

1.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Portable Power Supply

1.3.3 Power of the Vehicles

1.3.4 Decentralized Power Station

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Business

6.1 Demirdokum

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Demirdokum Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Demirdokum Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Demirdokum Products Offered

6.1.5 Demirdokum Recent Development

6.2 Electrochem

6.2.1 Electrochem Corporation Information

6.2.2 Electrochem Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Electrochem Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Electrochem Products Offered

6.2.5 Electrochem Recent Development

6.3 ReliOn

6.3.1 ReliOn Corporation Information

6.3.2 ReliOn Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 ReliOn Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 ReliOn Products Offered

6.3.5 ReliOn Recent Development

6.4 Ballard Power Systems

6.4.1 Ballard Power Systems Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ballard Power Systems Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Ballard Power Systems Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ballard Power Systems Products Offered

6.4.5 Ballard Power Systems Recent Development

6.5 UTC Power (UTC Fuel Cells)

6.5.1 UTC Power (UTC Fuel Cells) Corporation Information

6.5.2 UTC Power (UTC Fuel Cells) Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 UTC Power (UTC Fuel Cells) Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 UTC Power (UTC Fuel Cells) Products Offered

6.5.5 UTC Power (UTC Fuel Cells) Recent Development

6.6 PEMEAS USA

6.6.1 PEMEAS USA Corporation Information

6.6.2 PEMEAS USA Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 PEMEAS USA Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 PEMEAS USA Products Offered

6.6.5 PEMEAS USA Recent Development

6.7 E-TEK Inc

6.6.1 E-TEK Inc Corporation Information

6.6.2 E-TEK Inc Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 E-TEK Inc Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 E-TEK Inc Products Offered

6.7.5 E-TEK Inc Recent Development

6.8 DuPont Fuel Cells

6.8.1 DuPont Fuel Cells Corporation Information

6.8.2 DuPont Fuel Cells Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 DuPont Fuel Cells Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 DuPont Fuel Cells Products Offered

6.8.5 DuPont Fuel Cells Recent Development

6.9 3M

6.9.1 3M Corporation Information

6.9.2 3M Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 3M Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 3M Products Offered

6.9.5 3M Recent Development

6.10 Johnson Matthey

6.10.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

6.10.2 Johnson Matthey Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Johnson Matthey Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Johnson Matthey Products Offered

6.10.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

6.11 WL Gore

6.11.1 WL Gore Corporation Information

6.11.2 WL Gore Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 WL Gore Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 WL Gore Products Offered

6.11.5 WL Gore Recent Development

6.12 Hydrogenics

6.12.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

6.12.2 Hydrogenics Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Hydrogenics Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Hydrogenics Products Offered

6.12.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

6.13 Lynntech

6.13.1 Lynntech Corporation Information

6.13.2 Lynntech Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Lynntech Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Lynntech Products Offered

6.13.5 Lynntech Recent Development

6.14 NedStack

6.14.1 NedStack Corporation Information

6.14.2 NedStack Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 NedStack Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 NedStack Products Offered

6.14.5 NedStack Recent Development

6.15 Giner

6.15.1 Giner Corporation Information

6.15.2 Giner Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Giner Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Giner Products Offered

6.15.5 Giner Recent Development

6.16 Plug Power

6.16.1 Plug Power Corporation Information

6.16.2 Plug Power Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Plug Power Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Plug Power Products Offered

6.16.5 Plug Power Recent Development

6.17 Atlantic Fuel Cell

6.17.1 Atlantic Fuel Cell Corporation Information

6.17.2 Atlantic Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Atlantic Fuel Cell Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Atlantic Fuel Cell Products Offered

6.17.5 Atlantic Fuel Cell Recent Development

6.18 NuVant Systems

6.18.1 NuVant Systems Corporation Information

6.18.2 NuVant Systems Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 NuVant Systems Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 NuVant Systems Products Offered

6.18.5 NuVant Systems Recent Development

6.19 Vestel Elektronik

6.19.1 Vestel Elektronik Corporation Information

6.19.2 Vestel Elektronik Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Vestel Elektronik Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Vestel Elektronik Products Offered

6.19.5 Vestel Elektronik Recent Development

7 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

7.4 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Distributors List

8.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”