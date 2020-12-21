Detonating Cord Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2026 | Austin Power (USA), Gulf Oil Corp (USA), Dyno Nobel (USA)

“

The report titled Global Detonating Cord Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Detonating Cord market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Detonating Cord market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Detonating Cord market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Detonating Cord market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Detonating Cord report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Detonating Cord report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Detonating Cord market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Detonating Cord market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Detonating Cord market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Detonating Cord market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Detonating Cord market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Austin Power (USA), Gulf Oil Corp (USA), Dyno Nobel (USA), Orica (Australia), EPC Groupe (France), Maxam (Spain), Solar Industries (India), AEL (South Africa), Sasol (South Africa), AECI (South Africa), ENAEX (Chile), Jiangxi Weiyuan (China), Hunan Nanling (China), Poly Explosives Group (China), Hongda Blasting (China), Fujian Haixia (China), Yunnan Civil Explosive (China), Yahua Industrial (China), North Special Energy (China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Outdoor Detonating Cord

Safe Detonating Cord



Market Segmentation by Application: Military

Mining

Other



The Detonating Cord Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Detonating Cord market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Detonating Cord market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Detonating Cord Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Detonating Cord

1.2 Detonating Cord Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Detonating Cord Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Outdoor Detonating Cord

1.2.3 Safe Detonating Cord

1.3 Detonating Cord Segment by Application

1.3.1 Detonating Cord Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Detonating Cord Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Detonating Cord Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Detonating Cord Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Detonating Cord Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Detonating Cord Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Detonating Cord Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Detonating Cord Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Detonating Cord Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Detonating Cord Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Detonating Cord Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Detonating Cord Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Detonating Cord Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Detonating Cord Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Detonating Cord Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Detonating Cord Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Detonating Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Detonating Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Detonating Cord Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Detonating Cord Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Detonating Cord Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Detonating Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Detonating Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Detonating Cord Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Detonating Cord Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Detonating Cord Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Detonating Cord Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Detonating Cord Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Detonating Cord Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Detonating Cord Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Detonating Cord Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Detonating Cord Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Detonating Cord Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Detonating Cord Business

6.1 Austin Power (USA)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Austin Power (USA) Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Austin Power (USA) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Austin Power (USA) Products Offered

6.1.5 Austin Power (USA) Recent Development

6.2 Gulf Oil Corp (USA)

6.2.1 Gulf Oil Corp (USA) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Gulf Oil Corp (USA) Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Gulf Oil Corp (USA) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Gulf Oil Corp (USA) Products Offered

6.2.5 Gulf Oil Corp (USA) Recent Development

6.3 Dyno Nobel (USA)

6.3.1 Dyno Nobel (USA) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Dyno Nobel (USA) Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Dyno Nobel (USA) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Dyno Nobel (USA) Products Offered

6.3.5 Dyno Nobel (USA) Recent Development

6.4 Orica (Australia)

6.4.1 Orica (Australia) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Orica (Australia) Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Orica (Australia) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Orica (Australia) Products Offered

6.4.5 Orica (Australia) Recent Development

6.5 EPC Groupe (France)

6.5.1 EPC Groupe (France) Corporation Information

6.5.2 EPC Groupe (France) Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 EPC Groupe (France) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 EPC Groupe (France) Products Offered

6.5.5 EPC Groupe (France) Recent Development

6.6 Maxam (Spain)

6.6.1 Maxam (Spain) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Maxam (Spain) Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Maxam (Spain) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Maxam (Spain) Products Offered

6.6.5 Maxam (Spain) Recent Development

6.7 Solar Industries (India)

6.6.1 Solar Industries (India) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Solar Industries (India) Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Solar Industries (India) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Solar Industries (India) Products Offered

6.7.5 Solar Industries (India) Recent Development

6.8 AEL (South Africa)

6.8.1 AEL (South Africa) Corporation Information

6.8.2 AEL (South Africa) Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 AEL (South Africa) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 AEL (South Africa) Products Offered

6.8.5 AEL (South Africa) Recent Development

6.9 Sasol (South Africa)

6.9.1 Sasol (South Africa) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sasol (South Africa) Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Sasol (South Africa) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sasol (South Africa) Products Offered

6.9.5 Sasol (South Africa) Recent Development

6.10 AECI (South Africa)

6.10.1 AECI (South Africa) Corporation Information

6.10.2 AECI (South Africa) Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 AECI (South Africa) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 AECI (South Africa) Products Offered

6.10.5 AECI (South Africa) Recent Development

6.11 ENAEX (Chile)

6.11.1 ENAEX (Chile) Corporation Information

6.11.2 ENAEX (Chile) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 ENAEX (Chile) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 ENAEX (Chile) Products Offered

6.11.5 ENAEX (Chile) Recent Development

6.12 Jiangxi Weiyuan (China)

6.12.1 Jiangxi Weiyuan (China) Corporation Information

6.12.2 Jiangxi Weiyuan (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Jiangxi Weiyuan (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Jiangxi Weiyuan (China) Products Offered

6.12.5 Jiangxi Weiyuan (China) Recent Development

6.13 Hunan Nanling (China)

6.13.1 Hunan Nanling (China) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Hunan Nanling (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Hunan Nanling (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Hunan Nanling (China) Products Offered

6.13.5 Hunan Nanling (China) Recent Development

6.14 Poly Explosives Group (China)

6.14.1 Poly Explosives Group (China) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Poly Explosives Group (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 Poly Explosives Group (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Poly Explosives Group (China) Products Offered

6.14.5 Poly Explosives Group (China) Recent Development

6.15 Hongda Blasting (China)

6.15.1 Hongda Blasting (China) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Hongda Blasting (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Hongda Blasting (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Hongda Blasting (China) Products Offered

6.15.5 Hongda Blasting (China) Recent Development

6.16 Fujian Haixia (China)

6.16.1 Fujian Haixia (China) Corporation Information

6.16.2 Fujian Haixia (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Fujian Haixia (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Fujian Haixia (China) Products Offered

6.16.5 Fujian Haixia (China) Recent Development

6.17 Yunnan Civil Explosive (China)

6.17.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive (China) Corporation Information

6.17.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive (China) Products Offered

6.17.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive (China) Recent Development

6.18 Yahua Industrial (China)

6.18.1 Yahua Industrial (China) Corporation Information

6.18.2 Yahua Industrial (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 Yahua Industrial (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Yahua Industrial (China) Products Offered

6.18.5 Yahua Industrial (China) Recent Development

6.19 North Special Energy (China)

6.19.1 North Special Energy (China) Corporation Information

6.19.2 North Special Energy (China) Detonating Cord Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 North Special Energy (China) Detonating Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 North Special Energy (China) Products Offered

6.19.5 North Special Energy (China) Recent Development

7 Detonating Cord Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Detonating Cord Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Detonating Cord

7.4 Detonating Cord Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Detonating Cord Distributors List

8.3 Detonating Cord Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Detonating Cord Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Detonating Cord by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Detonating Cord by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Detonating Cord Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Detonating Cord by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Detonating Cord by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Detonating Cord Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Detonating Cord by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Detonating Cord by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”