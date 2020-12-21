LiDAR in Automotive Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global LiDAR in Automotive market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global LiDAR in Automotive market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global LiDAR in Automotive market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Velodyne Lidar, Quanergy, LeddarTech, IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH, Waymo, Continental AG, Innoviz Technologies, SICK, Valeo, Luminar, XenomatiX, Cepton Technologies, Hesai Technology Market Segment by Product Type:

Mechanical Rotating Lidar

Hybrid Solid-state Lidar

Solid State Lidar Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2356120/global-lidar-in-automotive-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2356120/global-lidar-in-automotive-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cd57e9356156e1c75793cc916a42b5cb,0,1,global-lidar-in-automotive-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global LiDAR in Automotive market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LiDAR in Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the LiDAR in Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LiDAR in Automotive market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LiDAR in Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LiDAR in Automotive market

TOC

1 LiDAR in Automotive Market Overview

1.1 LiDAR in Automotive Product Overview

1.2 LiDAR in Automotive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical Rotating Lidar

1.2.2 Hybrid Solid-state Lidar

1.2.3 Solid State Lidar

1.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America LiDAR in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe LiDAR in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America LiDAR in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by LiDAR in Automotive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by LiDAR in Automotive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players LiDAR in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LiDAR in Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 LiDAR in Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LiDAR in Automotive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LiDAR in Automotive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LiDAR in Automotive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LiDAR in Automotive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers LiDAR in Automotive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global LiDAR in Automotive by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global LiDAR in Automotive by Application

4.1 LiDAR in Automotive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Global LiDAR in Automotive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global LiDAR in Automotive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global LiDAR in Automotive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions LiDAR in Automotive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America LiDAR in Automotive by Application

4.5.2 Europe LiDAR in Automotive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Automotive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America LiDAR in Automotive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Automotive by Application 5 North America LiDAR in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe LiDAR in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Automotive Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America LiDAR in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LiDAR in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LiDAR in Automotive Business

10.1 Velodyne Lidar

10.1.1 Velodyne Lidar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Velodyne Lidar Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Velodyne Lidar LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Velodyne Lidar LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.1.5 Velodyne Lidar Recent Developments

10.2 Quanergy

10.2.1 Quanergy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Quanergy Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Quanergy LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Velodyne Lidar LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.2.5 Quanergy Recent Developments

10.3 LeddarTech

10.3.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

10.3.2 LeddarTech Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 LeddarTech LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LeddarTech LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.3.5 LeddarTech Recent Developments

10.4 IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH

10.4.1 IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.4.5 IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH Recent Developments

10.5 Waymo

10.5.1 Waymo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Waymo Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Waymo LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Waymo LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.5.5 Waymo Recent Developments

10.6 Continental AG

10.6.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Continental AG Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Continental AG LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Continental AG LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.6.5 Continental AG Recent Developments

10.7 Innoviz Technologies

10.7.1 Innoviz Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Innoviz Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Innoviz Technologies LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Innoviz Technologies LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.7.5 Innoviz Technologies Recent Developments

10.8 SICK

10.8.1 SICK Corporation Information

10.8.2 SICK Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 SICK LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SICK LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.8.5 SICK Recent Developments

10.9 Valeo

10.9.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Valeo Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Valeo LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Valeo LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.9.5 Valeo Recent Developments

10.10 Luminar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 LiDAR in Automotive Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Luminar LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Luminar Recent Developments

10.11 XenomatiX

10.11.1 XenomatiX Corporation Information

10.11.2 XenomatiX Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 XenomatiX LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 XenomatiX LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.11.5 XenomatiX Recent Developments

10.12 Cepton Technologies

10.12.1 Cepton Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cepton Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Cepton Technologies LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Cepton Technologies LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.12.5 Cepton Technologies Recent Developments

10.13 Hesai Technology

10.13.1 Hesai Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hesai Technology Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Hesai Technology LiDAR in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hesai Technology LiDAR in Automotive Products Offered

10.13.5 Hesai Technology Recent Developments 11 LiDAR in Automotive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 LiDAR in Automotive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 LiDAR in Automotive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 LiDAR in Automotive Industry Trends

11.4.2 LiDAR in Automotive Market Drivers

11.4.3 LiDAR in Automotive Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.