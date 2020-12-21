Automotive Electronics IC Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026|Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch

The global Automotive Electronics IC market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Electronics IC market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Electronics IC market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Electronics IC market, such as :, Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, ROHM, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors Competitive Landscape The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Electronics IC market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Electronics IC market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Electronics IC market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Electronics IC market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Electronics IC industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Electronics IC market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Electronics IC market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Electronics IC market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Electronics IC market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automotive Electronics IC Market by Product: At present, the North America region dominates the global automotive IC market, owing to increase in adoption of high-end vehicles in this region. Factors such as increase in vehicle production and improvement in vehicle standards with emerging technologies fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive IC market. Moreover, various technological advancements in electric vehicles have been in progress, owing to government initiatives, which propel the market growth. The global automotive IC market is highly fragmented. It has the presence of many established manufacturers and a significant number of small and medium-sized enterprises. The market is also characterized by the presence of well-diversified global and regional vendors. However, as global players expand their footprint, regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete on aspects such as quality, safety, and price. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify further due to an increase in the use of ICs arising from growing government regulations and consumer demand for safety and advanced features. The global Automotive Electronics IC market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Automotive Electronics IC volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Electronics IC market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Automotive Electronics IC Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Automotive Electronics IC Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Automotive Electronics IC Market:

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Electronics IC market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automotive Electronics IC Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Electronics IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Electronics IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Electronics IC market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Electronics IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Electronics IC market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Automotive Electronics IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Electronics IC

1.2 Automotive Electronics IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Analog

1.2.3 Logic

1.2.4 Discrete

1.2.5 Micro Components

1.3 Automotive Electronics IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Electronics IC Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Electronics IC Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Electronics IC Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Electronics IC Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Automotive Electronics IC Industry

1.7 Automotive Electronics IC Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Electronics IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Electronics IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Electronics IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Electronics IC Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Electronics IC Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Electronics IC Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Electronics IC Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Electronics IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Electronics IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Electronics IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Electronics IC Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Electronics IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Electronics IC Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Electronics IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Electronics IC Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Electronics IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Automotive Electronics IC Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Electronics IC Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Electronics IC Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Electronics IC Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Electronics IC Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Electronics IC Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Automotive Electronics IC Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Electronics IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Electronics IC Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Electronics IC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Automotive Electronics IC Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Electronics IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Electronics IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Electronics IC Business

7.1 Intel

7.1.1 Intel Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Intel Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Intel Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Samsung Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Robert Bosch

7.3.1 Robert Bosch Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Robert Bosch Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Robert Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Qualcomm

7.4.1 Qualcomm Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Qualcomm Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Qualcomm Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Renesas Electronics

7.5.1 Renesas Electronics Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Renesas Electronics Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Renesas Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Infineon Technologies

7.6.1 Infineon Technologies Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Infineon Technologies Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Infineon Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STMicroelectronics

7.7.1 STMicroelectronics Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 STMicroelectronics Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STMicroelectronics Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ROHM

7.8.1 ROHM Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ROHM Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ROHM Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 ROHM Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Texas Instruments

7.9.1 Texas Instruments Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Texas Instruments Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NXP Semiconductors

7.10.1 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Electronics IC Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Electronics IC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Electronics IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 NXP Semiconductors Main Business and Markets Served 8 Automotive Electronics IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Electronics IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Electronics IC

8.4 Automotive Electronics IC Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Electronics IC Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Electronics IC Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Electronics IC (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Electronics IC (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Electronics IC (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Electronics IC Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Electronics IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Electronics IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Electronics IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Electronics IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Electronics IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Electronics IC

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electronics IC by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electronics IC by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electronics IC by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electronics IC 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Electronics IC by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Electronics IC by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Electronics IC by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Electronics IC by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

