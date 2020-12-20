Pyrantel Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026|Holland Animal Care, Zoetis, Pfizer

The global Pyrantel market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Pyrantel market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Pyrantel market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Pyrantel market, such as Krka, Holland Animal Care, Zoetis, Pfizer, Chanelle Pharma, Lavet, Vetoquinol Biowet, Bayer Animal, Genefar, Ceva Animal Health, Kyron, Sato Seiyaku, Johnson and Johnson, Vetochas, Virbac, Phibro Animal Health, ADM Animal Nutrition, Merck They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Pyrantel market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Pyrantel market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Pyrantel market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Pyrantel industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Pyrantel market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Pyrantel market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Pyrantel market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Pyrantel market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Pyrantel Market by Product: , Tablet, Paste, Suspension Market Segment by

Global Pyrantel Market by Application: , Hospital, Drug Store, On-line

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Pyrantel market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Pyrantel Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pyrantel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pyrantel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pyrantel market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pyrantel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pyrantel market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Pyrantel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Pyrantel Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Tablet

1.3.3 Paste

1.3.4 Suspension

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Pyrantel Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Drug Store

1.4.4 On-line

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pyrantel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pyrantel Industry

1.6.1.1 Pyrantel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Pyrantel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Pyrantel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Pyrantel Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Pyrantel Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Pyrantel Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Pyrantel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Pyrantel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Pyrantel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Pyrantel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Pyrantel Industry Trends

2.4.1 Pyrantel Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Pyrantel Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pyrantel Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Pyrantel Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Pyrantel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pyrantel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pyrantel Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Pyrantel by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pyrantel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pyrantel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pyrantel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pyrantel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Pyrantel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Pyrantel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pyrantel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Pyrantel Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Pyrantel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pyrantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Pyrantel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Pyrantel Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Pyrantel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pyrantel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Pyrantel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Pyrantel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Pyrantel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Pyrantel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pyrantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Pyrantel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Pyrantel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Pyrantel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pyrantel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pyrantel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Pyrantel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Pyrantel Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Pyrantel Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Pyrantel Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Pyrantel Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Pyrantel Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Pyrantel Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Krka

11.1.1 Krka Corporation Information

11.1.2 Krka Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Krka Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Krka Pyrantel Products and Services

11.1.5 Krka SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Krka Recent Developments

11.2 Holland Animal Care

11.2.1 Holland Animal Care Corporation Information

11.2.2 Holland Animal Care Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Holland Animal Care Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Holland Animal Care Pyrantel Products and Services

11.2.5 Holland Animal Care SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Holland Animal Care Recent Developments

11.3 Zoetis

11.3.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

11.3.2 Zoetis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Zoetis Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Zoetis Pyrantel Products and Services

11.3.5 Zoetis SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Zoetis Recent Developments

11.4 Pfizer

11.4.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Pfizer Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Pfizer Pyrantel Products and Services

11.4.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.5 Chanelle Pharma

11.5.1 Chanelle Pharma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Chanelle Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Chanelle Pharma Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Chanelle Pharma Pyrantel Products and Services

11.5.5 Chanelle Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Chanelle Pharma Recent Developments

11.6 Lavet

11.6.1 Lavet Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lavet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Lavet Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Lavet Pyrantel Products and Services

11.6.5 Lavet SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Lavet Recent Developments

11.7 Vetoquinol Biowet

11.7.1 Vetoquinol Biowet Corporation Information

11.7.2 Vetoquinol Biowet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Vetoquinol Biowet Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Vetoquinol Biowet Pyrantel Products and Services

11.7.5 Vetoquinol Biowet SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Vetoquinol Biowet Recent Developments

11.8 Bayer Animal

11.8.1 Bayer Animal Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bayer Animal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Bayer Animal Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bayer Animal Pyrantel Products and Services

11.8.5 Bayer Animal SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Bayer Animal Recent Developments

11.9 Genefar

11.9.1 Genefar Corporation Information

11.9.2 Genefar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Genefar Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Genefar Pyrantel Products and Services

11.9.5 Genefar SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Genefar Recent Developments

11.10 Ceva Animal Health

11.10.1 Ceva Animal Health Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ceva Animal Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Ceva Animal Health Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Ceva Animal Health Pyrantel Products and Services

11.10.5 Ceva Animal Health SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Ceva Animal Health Recent Developments

11.11 Kyron

11.11.1 Kyron Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kyron Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Kyron Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Kyron Pyrantel Products and Services

11.11.5 Kyron SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Kyron Recent Developments

11.12 Sato Seiyaku

11.12.1 Sato Seiyaku Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sato Seiyaku Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Sato Seiyaku Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sato Seiyaku Pyrantel Products and Services

11.12.5 Sato Seiyaku SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Sato Seiyaku Recent Developments

11.13 Johnson and Johnson

11.13.1 Johnson and Johnson Corporation Information

11.13.2 Johnson and Johnson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Johnson and Johnson Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Johnson and Johnson Pyrantel Products and Services

11.13.5 Johnson and Johnson SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Johnson and Johnson Recent Developments

11.14 Vetochas

11.14.1 Vetochas Corporation Information

11.14.2 Vetochas Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Vetochas Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Vetochas Pyrantel Products and Services

11.14.5 Vetochas SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Vetochas Recent Developments

11.15 Virbac

11.15.1 Virbac Corporation Information

11.15.2 Virbac Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Virbac Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Virbac Pyrantel Products and Services

11.15.5 Virbac SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Virbac Recent Developments

11.16 Phibro Animal Health

11.16.1 Phibro Animal Health Corporation Information

11.16.2 Phibro Animal Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Phibro Animal Health Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Phibro Animal Health Pyrantel Products and Services

11.16.5 Phibro Animal Health SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Phibro Animal Health Recent Developments

11.17 ADM Animal Nutrition

11.17.1 ADM Animal Nutrition Corporation Information

11.17.2 ADM Animal Nutrition Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 ADM Animal Nutrition Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 ADM Animal Nutrition Pyrantel Products and Services

11.17.5 ADM Animal Nutrition SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 ADM Animal Nutrition Recent Developments

11.18 Merck

11.18.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.18.2 Merck Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 Merck Pyrantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Merck Pyrantel Products and Services

11.18.5 Merck SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Merck Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Pyrantel Sales Channels

12.2.2 Pyrantel Distributors

12.3 Pyrantel Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Pyrantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Pyrantel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Pyrantel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Pyrantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Pyrantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Pyrantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Pyrantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Pyrantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Pyrantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Pyrantel Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Pyrantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Pyrantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Pyrantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Pyrantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

“