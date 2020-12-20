Praziquantel Market 2020| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2026|Zoetis, Richter Pharma, Chanelle Pharma

The global Praziquantel market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Praziquantel market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Praziquantel market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Praziquantel market, such as Bayer, Zoetis, Richter Pharma, Chanelle Pharma, Covetrus, Shin Poong Pharm, Merial, Norbrook Laboratories, AniMedica, Kyron Pharma, Ecuphar, Lavet Pharmaceuticals, Krka, Auvex, Mavlab Animal Health, Ceva Santé Animale, Soparfin, C and H Generics, CiplaVet, Merck They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Praziquantel market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Praziquantel market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Praziquantel market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Praziquantel industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Praziquantel market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Praziquantel market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Praziquantel market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Praziquantel market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Praziquantel Market by Product: , Patent, Generic Market Segment by

Global Praziquantel Market by Application: , Cestode Infections, Cysticercosis, Liver Fluke Infection, Trematode Infections, Schistosoma Infection, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Praziquantel market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Praziquantel Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Praziquantel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Praziquantel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Praziquantel market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Praziquantel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Praziquantel market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Praziquantel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Praziquantel Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Patent

1.3.3 Generic

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Praziquantel Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cestode Infections

1.4.3 Cysticercosis

1.4.4 Liver Fluke Infection

1.4.5 Trematode Infections

1.4.6 Schistosoma Infection

1.4.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Praziquantel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Praziquantel Industry

1.6.1.1 Praziquantel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Praziquantel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Praziquantel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Praziquantel Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Praziquantel Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Praziquantel Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Praziquantel Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Praziquantel Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Praziquantel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Praziquantel Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Praziquantel Industry Trends

2.4.1 Praziquantel Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Praziquantel Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Praziquantel Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Praziquantel Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Praziquantel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Praziquantel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Praziquantel Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Praziquantel by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Praziquantel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Praziquantel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Praziquantel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Praziquantel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Praziquantel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Praziquantel Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Praziquantel Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Praziquantel Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Praziquantel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Praziquantel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Praziquantel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Praziquantel Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Praziquantel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Praziquantel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Praziquantel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Praziquantel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Praziquantel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Praziquantel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Praziquantel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Praziquantel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Praziquantel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Praziquantel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Praziquantel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Praziquantel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Praziquantel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Praziquantel Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Praziquantel Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Praziquantel Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Praziquantel Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Praziquantel Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Praziquantel Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer

11.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bayer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Bayer Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bayer Praziquantel Products and Services

11.1.5 Bayer SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Bayer Recent Developments

11.2 Zoetis

11.2.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

11.2.2 Zoetis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Zoetis Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Zoetis Praziquantel Products and Services

11.2.5 Zoetis SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Zoetis Recent Developments

11.3 Richter Pharma

11.3.1 Richter Pharma Corporation Information

11.3.2 Richter Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 Richter Pharma Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Richter Pharma Praziquantel Products and Services

11.3.5 Richter Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Richter Pharma Recent Developments

11.4 Chanelle Pharma

11.4.1 Chanelle Pharma Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chanelle Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Chanelle Pharma Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Chanelle Pharma Praziquantel Products and Services

11.4.5 Chanelle Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Chanelle Pharma Recent Developments

11.5 Covetrus

11.5.1 Covetrus Corporation Information

11.5.2 Covetrus Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Covetrus Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Covetrus Praziquantel Products and Services

11.5.5 Covetrus SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Covetrus Recent Developments

11.6 Shin Poong Pharm

11.6.1 Shin Poong Pharm Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shin Poong Pharm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 Shin Poong Pharm Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Shin Poong Pharm Praziquantel Products and Services

11.6.5 Shin Poong Pharm SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Shin Poong Pharm Recent Developments

11.7 Merial

11.7.1 Merial Corporation Information

11.7.2 Merial Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Merial Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Merial Praziquantel Products and Services

11.7.5 Merial SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Merial Recent Developments

11.8 Norbrook Laboratories

11.8.1 Norbrook Laboratories Corporation Information

11.8.2 Norbrook Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Norbrook Laboratories Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Norbrook Laboratories Praziquantel Products and Services

11.8.5 Norbrook Laboratories SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Norbrook Laboratories Recent Developments

11.9 AniMedica

11.9.1 AniMedica Corporation Information

11.9.2 AniMedica Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 AniMedica Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 AniMedica Praziquantel Products and Services

11.9.5 AniMedica SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 AniMedica Recent Developments

11.10 Kyron Pharma

11.10.1 Kyron Pharma Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kyron Pharma Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Kyron Pharma Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kyron Pharma Praziquantel Products and Services

11.10.5 Kyron Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Kyron Pharma Recent Developments

11.11 Ecuphar

11.11.1 Ecuphar Corporation Information

11.11.2 Ecuphar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Ecuphar Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Ecuphar Praziquantel Products and Services

11.11.5 Ecuphar SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Ecuphar Recent Developments

11.12 Lavet Pharmaceuticals

11.12.1 Lavet Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.12.2 Lavet Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Lavet Pharmaceuticals Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Lavet Pharmaceuticals Praziquantel Products and Services

11.12.5 Lavet Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Lavet Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.13 Krka

11.13.1 Krka Corporation Information

11.13.2 Krka Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Krka Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Krka Praziquantel Products and Services

11.13.5 Krka SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Krka Recent Developments

11.14 Auvex

11.14.1 Auvex Corporation Information

11.14.2 Auvex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 Auvex Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Auvex Praziquantel Products and Services

11.14.5 Auvex SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Auvex Recent Developments

11.15 Mavlab Animal Health

11.15.1 Mavlab Animal Health Corporation Information

11.15.2 Mavlab Animal Health Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.15.3 Mavlab Animal Health Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Mavlab Animal Health Praziquantel Products and Services

11.15.5 Mavlab Animal Health SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Mavlab Animal Health Recent Developments

11.16 Ceva Santé Animale

11.16.1 Ceva Santé Animale Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ceva Santé Animale Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.16.3 Ceva Santé Animale Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ceva Santé Animale Praziquantel Products and Services

11.16.5 Ceva Santé Animale SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Ceva Santé Animale Recent Developments

11.17 Soparfin

11.17.1 Soparfin Corporation Information

11.17.2 Soparfin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.17.3 Soparfin Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Soparfin Praziquantel Products and Services

11.17.5 Soparfin SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Soparfin Recent Developments

11.18 C and H Generics

11.18.1 C and H Generics Corporation Information

11.18.2 C and H Generics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.18.3 C and H Generics Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 C and H Generics Praziquantel Products and Services

11.18.5 C and H Generics SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 C and H Generics Recent Developments

11.19 CiplaVet

11.19.1 CiplaVet Corporation Information

11.19.2 CiplaVet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.19.3 CiplaVet Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 CiplaVet Praziquantel Products and Services

11.19.5 CiplaVet SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 CiplaVet Recent Developments

11.20 Merck

11.20.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.20.2 Merck Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.20.3 Merck Praziquantel Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Merck Praziquantel Products and Services

11.20.5 Merck SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Merck Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Praziquantel Sales Channels

12.2.2 Praziquantel Distributors

12.3 Praziquantel Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Praziquantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Praziquantel Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Praziquantel Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Praziquantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Praziquantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Praziquantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Praziquantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Praziquantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Praziquantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Praziquantel Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Praziquantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Praziquantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Praziquantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Praziquantel Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

