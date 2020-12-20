P4P King Boxing! Canelo Alvarez vs Smith fight live Stream: WBC weekend title boxing from US, UK, AU and Worldwide Pay-Per-View TV Channels Coverage

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith fight start time: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, how to watch. Two super middleweight titles will be on the line when Canelo battles Smith in San Antonio. After a strange year that saw Canelo Alvarez out of action due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and legal disputes for former promoter Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya and streaming service DAZN, the Mexican superstar is ready to step back in the ring. Alvarez will face super middleweight champion Callum Smith in a main event Saturday night in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Live Stream: Canelo vs Smith Online here

Click Here to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Live Boxing Free

Smith is the WBA titleholder and his belt will be on the line, as will the vacant WBC belt after the sanctioning body leapfrogged mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim to hang the belt on the fight. The winner will need to face Yildirim in their next fight, according to the WBC. Were that situation not already confusing enough, Alvarez also is the WBA “regular” champion, which is a step below Smith’s status as “super” champion.

The fight is interesting in the physical differences between the two men. While Alvarez is the favorite and arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, he faces a (literal) tall task in the 6-foot-3 Smith, who will hold a considerable size advantage over the 5-foot-8 Alvarez.

The event will stream on DAZN (which you can sign up now), either through the standard monthly or yearly subscription plan, or as a traditional pay-per-view event on cable and satellite for $69.99, which includes four free months of DAZN.

There’s a lot of action expected on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. Be sure you’re following all of CBS Sports’ coverage of the event, including how you can watch and follow the action live below.

Alvarez vs. Smith card, odds

Canelo Alvarez -650 vs. Callum Smith (c) +475, WBA and vacant WBC super middleweight titles

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez, heavyweight

Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez, super featherweights

Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones, middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes, featherweight

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Angel Hernandez, welterweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood, featherweight

How to watch Alvarez vs. Smith

Date: Dec. 19 | Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas

TV: Traditional PPV ($69.99) Stream: DAZN (sign up now for $19.99/month)

What channel is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith on tonight? How to watch, buy 2020 fight on pay-per-view

A year mostly devoid of memorable boxing fights gets a final marquee draw when Canelo Alvarez faces Callum Smith on Saturday night for the The Ring and WBA super-middleweight titles.

Alvarez already holds one win over his rival’s family, besting brother Liam Smith by knockout in 2016. Like Callum right now, Liam was undefeated heading into that matchup.

There will be six fights before the Canelo headliner, with the highly anticipated action starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The best place to watch the entire Alvarez vs. Smith card is on DAZN, which owns exclusive rights to broadcast the fight in the United States.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith boxing match, including the start time, where to buy the PPV and how much it costs.

It’s Fight Season: Join DAZN to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

What channel is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith on tonight?

Live stream: DAZN

Pay-per-view: DAZN

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith is available exclusively on DAZN, the subscription-based sports streaming service. For the first time since launch, DAZN is also offering the fight for purchase via traditional pay-per-view means to complement its live-streaming options. As such, boxing fans can buy Canelo vs. Smith through their cable provider.

DAZN can be used via desktop website, mobile app, smart TV app and console app, meaning most if not all of your devices can play the fight live and on-demand.

How much is Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith pay-per-view?

PPV price: $69.99

DAZN subscription: $19.99/month or $99/year

The fight is available live to DAZN users who have purchased a subscription at the $19.99 per month or a $99.99 per year rates.

Canelo vs. Smith is also available for purchase on pay-per-view for $69.99 from major cable providers such as Comcast, Charter, Cox and more. All PPV buys come with a free three-month subscription to DAZN.

Join DAZN to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith



What time does the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith fight start?

Undercard start time: 8 p.m. ET

Canelo vs. Smith start time: 11 p.m. ET

P4P King Boxing! Canelo Alvarez vs Smith fight live Stream: WBC weekend title boxing from US, UK, AU and Worldwide Pay-Per-View TV Channels Coverage – Programming Insider

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith full fight Live Stream Reddit: Free Watch Canelo vs Smith Boxing Online from anywhere – Programming Insider

Canelo vs Smith FREE Live Stream: WATCH reddit, Fight takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, December 19 – Programming Insider

Boxing Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Crackstreams Live Stream Reddit: Watch Canelo vs Smith Online Free, TV Channels, Live Updates – Programming Insider

Canelo vs Smith full fight Live: Stream Boxing Free | Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Reddit, who won? card at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX – Programming Insider

“It does add a little more to it. There’s a little bit of history there and it will be nice to get revenge, but first and foremost I’ve got a job to do and that’s beat Canelo Alvarez. Any other bits are an added bonus.”

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-crackstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-streaming-reddit-watch-157386771/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-crackstreams-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-157386850/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-watch-boxing-on-157386977/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/freestreaming-canelo-vs-smith-live-reddit-streams-boxing-watc-157387078/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-streams-reddit-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-157387181/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/reddithd-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-reddit-streams-157387254/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streams-canelo-vs-smith-2020-live-reddit-free-watch-boxrectv-157387382/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-canelo-vs-smith-live-reddit-free-boxing-watch-online-157387465/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-watch-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-boxing-reddit-free-hdq-157387565/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streaming-canelo-vs-smith-live-free-reddit-4k-hd-boxing-game-157387659/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-free-reddit-4k-hd-big-boxing–157387758/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streaminglive-canelo-vs-smith-live-reddit-free-boxing-games-157387852/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-free-reddit-boxing-157387942/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-full-fight-live-stream-free-hd-157388019/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-full-fight-live-online-crackstreams-boxing-157388138/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-live-boxing-fight-reddit-stream-free-online-157388236/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mega-tv-canelo-vs-smith-live-free-reddit-19-december-2020-157388320/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-live-canelo-vs-smith-2020-reddit-free-streams-hd-19-dec-157388443/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-streams-reddit-watch-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-157388546/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-free-boxing-game191220-157388627/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-157388688/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mega-boxingwatch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-hdq-157388775/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-boxrec-game-reddit-online-157388869/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/tonight-canelo-vs-smith-live-streaming-boxing-us-free-reddit-157388938/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-boxing-free-reddit-157389038/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-free-157389100/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-streaming-free-reddit-157389158/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-free-boxingfight-online-157389261/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-free-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-streaming-157382494/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-hd-canelo-vs-smith-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-157382641/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-streaming-reddit-157382826/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/youtube-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-crackstreams-157383009/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-crackstreams-reddit-live-boxin-157383101/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-how-to-watch-stream-157383170/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-fight-odds-live-stream-157383238/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-info-results-157383304/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-uk-time-tv-channel-live-stream-157383361/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-fight-live-stream-online-157383424/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/where-can-i-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-boxing-157383495/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-121920-boxing-157383559/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-how-to-watch-canelo-alvarez-v-callum-smith-date-time-live-157383633/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-how-to-watch-157383676/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livestreamboxing-live-canelo-vs-callum-smith-live-ppv-157383720/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/what-time-is-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-today-ppv-schedule-157383796/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelosmith-live-stream-results-rbr-start-time-how-to-watch-157383829/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-121920-how-to-w-157383907/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-ppv-price-how-much-does-it-cost-to-watch-canelo-157383971/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-fight-start-time-live-stream-157384019/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-reddit-online-157384066/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-streams-reddit-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-free-f-157384121/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-how-to-watch-online-and-start-time-157384188/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-reddit-time-date-venue-how-to-watch-canelo-157384291/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-live-reddit-boxing-fight-streams-157384395/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-streams-free-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-157384489/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/saul-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-mundo-smith-live-reddit-boxing-157384550/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-saul-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-reddit-crackstreams-157384692/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-on-ppv-boxing-live-stream-fight-2020-online-157384805/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/recommended-ways-to-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-157384883/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-alvarez-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-boxing-canelo-157385025/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/check-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-reddit-online-157385093/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-preview-fight-card-live-stream-how-to-watch-157385185/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-free-live-streaming-157385248/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-hd-live-stream-ppv-boxing-157385311/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-mega-fight-157385400/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-saul-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-reddit-crackstreams-tv-157385509/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-canelo-vs-smith-1000-pm-et-live-stream-boxing-reddit-157385612/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-buffstreams-youtube-157385719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-streaming-reddit-boxing-free-157385789/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-free-on-reddit-and-twitter-boxing-157385883/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-157385948/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-crackstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-2020-game-157386063/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-v-smith-live-stream-reddit-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-157386216/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-boxing-stream-reddit-157386311/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-boxing-157386407/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit2020-boxing-fight-preview-157386551/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-watch-boxing-hd-157386638/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-157374920/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Crackstreams-Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Callum-Smith-Live-Streaming-Reddit-1426948

https://www.bkreader.com/events/crackstreams-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-streaming-reddit/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-streaming-reddit-157377124/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Crackstreams-Canelo-vs-Smith-Live-Streaming-Reddit-1427029

https://www.bkreader.com/events/crackstreams-canelo-vs-smith-live-streaming-reddit/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-smith-fight-live-stream-wbc-weekend-title-157377638/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Smith-fight-live-Stream-WBC-weekend-title-boxing-1427032

https://www.bkreader.com/events/canelo-alvarez-vs-smith-fight-live-stream-wbc-weekend-title-boxing-from-us-uk-au-2/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-streaming-reddit-157378008/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Callum-Smith-Live-Streaming-Reddit-1427040

https://www.bkreader.com/events/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-streaming-reddit/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-saul-canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-mundo-smith-live-stream-reddit-157378441/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/HD-Saul-Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Callum-Mundo-Smith-Live-Stream-Reddit-1427041

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/saul-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-full-fight-streams-reddit-157378626/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Saul-Alvarez-vs-Callum-Smith-Live-Full-Fight-Streams-Reddit-Twitter-1427042

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boxing-alvarez-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-157378842/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/boxing-Alvarez-vs-Smith-live-stream-Reddit-1427043

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/megafight-canelo-vs-smith-live-stream-reddit-online-hd-157379066/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Mega-Fight-Canelo-vs-Smith-Live-Stream-Reddit-Online-HD-1427044

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-twitter-live-stream-free-links-157379155/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Callum-Smith-Twitter-Live-Stream-Free-Links-1427046

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-live-stream-free-boxing-reddit-hd-157379364/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Callum-Smith-Live-Stream-Free-Boxing-Reddit-HD-tv-1427047

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-callum-smith-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-157379579/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Callum-Smith-full-fight-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-1427048

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-free-live-stream-watch-reddit-fight-takes-plac-157379768/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Canelo-vs-Smith-FREE-Live-Stream-WATCH-reddit-Fight-takes-place-1427049

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-smith-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-157379920/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloalvarezvssmith/commission/Canelo-vs-Smith-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-1427050

The title fight starts at about 11 p.m. ET, but earlier fights on the card will be on starting at 8 p.m. ET. There are seven total matchups scheduled for Saturday night.

Austin Williams vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez at middleweight

Complete round by round coverage and updates for the WBA and WBC super-middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith